Saints Row (2022): How To Find All Discovery Locations | 100% Maps By Region

There are hundreds of Discoveries to find across the vast map of Santo Ileso, the city you’ll be ruling in Saints Row (2022). Discoveries can be many different things — Lost Wheels, Hidden Histories, Drug Pallettes, Photo Op Hunts, or even rare hidden Shooting Galleries. All of them give you rewards for collecting, and you gain access to all of them as early as Mission 3 in the story. You can get rich early by grabbing all these mini activities or save them until the end of the game. Doing them all can give you special secret rewards, and they’re the best way to earn 100% completion. Unlike other games, it isn’t too hard to track everything down. Get yourself a helicopter and you can clear out the map in a matter of hours.

Hunting Collectibles In Santo Ileso | Full Map

There are nine types of Discoveries for you to find across the map in Santo Ileso. You’ll find the number of discoveries listed for each region, with screenshots showing all the locations. If it appears a location is missing some discoveries, you may need to check Drug Pallet Pickup locations — these are stacked near each other and can be easily missed. They’re usually grouped in stacks of 3 or 4 drug pallets.

Discovery markers include the following types of collectibles.

Dumpster Diving

Photo Hunt

Drug Pallet Pickup

Weather Station

Hidden History

Fast Travel Photo

Lost Wheel

Shooting Gallery

Rooftop Access

For finding all the collectibles in each region, you’ll unlock the “All Mine” achievement / trophy.

Mercado | Discovery Map

There are 13 Discoveries in Mercado.

West Providencia

There are 16 Discoveries in West Providencia.

East Providencia

There are 6 Discoveries in East Providencia.

Smelterville West

There are 7 Discoveries in Smelterville West.

Smelterville East

There are 12 Discoveries in Smelterville East.

Oldtown West

There are 8 Discoveries in Old Town West.

Oldtown East

There are 10 Discoveries in Oldtown East.

Rojas Desert North

There are 32 Discoveries in Rojas Desert North.

Rojas Desert South

There are 20 Discoveries in Rojas Desert South.

Marina West

There are 13 Discoveries in Marina West.

Marina East

There are 6 Discoveries in Marina East.

Monte Vista

There are 11 Discoveries in Monte Vista.

Lake Sabastian

There are 2 Discoveries in Lake Sabastian.

El Dorado

There are 16 Discoveries in El Dorado.

West Flats

There are 9 Discoveries in West Flats.

East Flats

There are 6 Discoveries in East Flats.

Lakeshore North

There are 11 Discoveries in Lakeshore North.

Lakeshore South

There are 13 Discoveries in Lakeshore South.

Badlands North

There are 24 Discoveries in Badlands North.

Badlands South

There are 30 Discoveries in Badlands South.