Saints Row (2022): How To Get The Fastest Car & A Helicopter | Best Vehicles Guide

When we start a new open-world crime game, I have two questions: where do I find the fastest car? And where do I find a helicopter. That’s just the natural state of the universe. These games must have extremely fast cars, and I want them now. Helicopters are extremely useful, and they’re basically required to find all the Lost Wheels collectibles in the badlands. Saints Row follows the GTA formula close enough that you can steal both of these treasures at the start of the game. And we’ve got locations. Check below to get the fastest car. You won’t need anything else.

Saints Row (2022) is a reboot of the outlandish open-world franchise. In the previous games, the Saints fought super-powered armies in flying fortresses, took over the White House, fought aliens, gained Matrix powers, and defeated Satan himself. There’s really nowhere to go but back to basics after that. The latest Saints Row keeps the core silly energy of those games, with some of the wildest unlockables we’ve seen yet. There’s so much more to earn than just a helicopter and a fast car. We’ll get into all that later. For now, here’s where to get your first favorite vehicles.

How To Get The Fastest Car | Fer De Lance Location

This car isn’t just the fastest in the game, it is also a car you’ll be tasked to get for JR’s Garage. You don’t even need to get started on those quests. You can get the car right away. Go to the location marked above at Lakeshore North. It is the very, very fancy car parked out front — take it to your garage and you can keep this sweet ride forever, right at the start of the game.

Perform x3 barrel rolls to unlock the Fer de Lance’s special ability — a jump! Tap [LB / L1] to launch in the air and skip right over traffic jams. Handy!

TIP: To perform a barrel roll, press [A / Cross] mid-air in a vehicle.

How To Get A Free Helicopter Early | Oppressor Location

Travel to the Badlands North — check the location above. There’s a small Marshall base near the southeast edge of the prison complex. There’s a helicopter parked outside. Sprint along the outer edge of the facility to jump into the chopper and take it with you. Now you can very easily explore the entire map.

Keeping a chopper is more difficult. You’ll need a dedicate helipad, which your starting apartment will not have. You can steal it for a spin, but keeping it is going to take a little more time.

That covers two of our favorite vehicles. And there’s still many more to find — let us know your favorites! We’ve still got plenty to explore.