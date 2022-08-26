Saints Row (2022): How To Unlock All Fast Travel Spots | Landmark Locations Guide

One of the handiest ways to get around in an open-world game is through fast travel. You can’t just fast travel anywhere you like in Saints Row (2022) — to gain easy access to the entire city, you’ll need to locate landmarks and snap a quick photo. Taking pictures of giant cactus statues, wolves playing video games, or iconic lion head mountains will give you a marker on your map. Select the marker and you’ll zip straight to that location… or the general area. Fast travel landmarks are all optional, so here’s where to find them all.

There are more fast travel methods, but you won’t be able to unlock them at the start of the game. These landmarks can be snapped and secured as early as Mission 3 in the story. The rest? You’ll have to progress until you unlock Ventures. Ventures are businesses you’ll earn as you get deeper into the game. Ventures give you an hourly income of cash and drop a fast-travel point. Same with any of your bases. Those aren’t free, and you basically can’t miss them. As long as you continue through the story, you’ll find them. These landmarks are both totally missable and pretty useful. Here’s where to find them all.

More Saints Row (2022) guides:

5 Hilariously Weird Unlockables To Get First | 10 Little Details, Controls & Interactions | All Easter Eggs Guide | How To Make Money Early | All Secret Vehicles & Lost Wheel Collectible Locations | Best Car & Helicopter Locations | All Hidden History Locations | Game-Breaking Bug Fix | All Shooting Gallery Locations

Fast Travel Locations Guide

To unlock a fast travel marker on your map, go to the locations shown below and take a photo of the unique landmark.

How To Take Photos: To take photos, press [D-Pad: Up] on your controller to bring up the phone’s photo mode. Next, you need to align the photo, so the guiding lines turn green. Stay far away from the subject and zoom in / zoom out as needed to make this step easier.

Fast Travel Location #1: Panther Rock [West Providencia]

Fast Travel Location #2: El Dorado [El Dorado]

Fast Travel Location #3: Twin Coyote [Rojas Desert North]

Fast Travel Location #4: Cactus Bill [Lakeshore South]

Fast Travel Location #5: Bear Lake [Marina West]

Fast Travel Location #6: Lone Wolf [Badlands South]

And that covers all 6 fast travel landmarks. These landmarks are specifically designed to place you at (almost) every corner of the map, even if some of them don’t seem that useful. The Rojas Desert North landmark in particular is so far off the beaten path, I don’t know why anyone would use it.

The Badlands South landmark is pretty handy — travel there, steal a car, then drive up to the Frontier Prison. The large prison area is controlled by Marshall, but we don’t want to enter the prison itself. In the southeast corner of the prison, there’s a small training yard with a helicopter pad. It takes multiple hours into the story before you’ll unlock a helicopter garage, but you can always fast-travel and steal the helicopter located here. Fly around and mark everything on your map for easy collectible clean-up.