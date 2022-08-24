Saints Row (2022): How To Unlock Every Secret Car | Parts Locations Guide

Get your hands on the wildest rides of Saints Row.

Want the weirdest cars in Saints Row? You’ll have to earn them by completing the Lost Wheels secret quest — all over the badlands, there are strange scrap windmills. Parts are located at each one, and if you find five parts from the same set, you’ll earn a special secret vehicle. And these vehicles are truly stunning pieces of art. There are rocket-powered jet cars, pirate ships on wheels, cars made of tin foil and more. There are six cars to unlock, and my personal favorite is the unstoppable monster truck. You absolutely won’t want to miss these.

Check the screenshots below to see where to find all 30 Lost Wheels locations. We’ve also got a gallery showing off all the vehicles. They really are masterpieces of absurdity.

Secret Vehicles | Lost Wheels Discoveries

There are 6 secret vehicles you can unlock — they are Lost Wheels Discovery marked locations. Investigate the kinetic windmill sculpture to get a part. These are easy to find at night. Look for a pale blue flashing light to easily reach them.

I highly recommend using a helicopter. Many of these locations can only reached from above — a chopper makes it so much easier to collect all 30. We’ll split up the locations by region. Check the maps and go to the windmill symbols.

Lost Wheel Unlocks : Naval Parts : Ghost of the Frying Dutchman Rocket Parts : Vindicator Rocket Car Tinfoil Parts : Tin-Foil Potato Dustlander Parts : Lost Dust Buggy Bony Parts : Heavyweight Monster Truck Bandaged Parts : Widowmaker Bike

:

Rojas Desert North | Car Part Locations

Starting from the westernmost part, we’ll travel east collecting parts.

Part #1 : Bony Part – At the west of the region, near the Monte Vista border.

: Bony Part – At the west of the region, near the Monte Vista border. Part #2 : Bandaged Part – Slightly east of the previous part, on a hill.

: Bandaged Part – Slightly east of the previous part, on a hill. Part #3 : Bony Part – Furth southeast, on a small island on the lake.

: Bony Part – Furth southeast, on a small island on the lake. Part #4 : Naval Part – Northeast between the two roads.

: Naval Part – Northeast between the two roads. Part #5 : Naval Part – On the high plateau to the north. You can chopper here or use the stairs to reach the top.

: Naval Part – On the high plateau to the north. You can chopper here or use the stairs to reach the top. Part #6 : Naval Part – Windsuit sharply northeast to reach this high lost wheel discovery on a plateau cliff.

: Naval Part – Windsuit sharply northeast to reach this high lost wheel discovery on a plateau cliff. Part #7 : Naval Part – Follow the road east, you can’t miss it. At the parking area.

: Naval Part – Follow the road east, you can’t miss it. At the parking area. Part #8: Naval Part – Just across the water to the east.

Badlands North | Car Part Locations

Starting from the north island, we’ll travel south to each location.

Part #1 : Bandaged Part – On the small island in the northeast of the region.

: Bandaged Part – On the small island in the northeast of the region. Part #2 : Bony Part – On another island directly to the west.

: Bony Part – On another island directly to the west. Part #3 : Rocket Part – Directly west, by the train bridge.

: Rocket Part – Directly west, by the train bridge. Part #4 : Rocket Part – Slightly southwest, on a hill road.

: Rocket Part – Slightly southwest, on a hill road. Part #5 : Rocket Part – On the major road to the southeast. by a bridge.

: Rocket Part – On the major road to the southeast. by a bridge. Part #6 : Rocket Part – Continuing, just to the southeast on a hill with a view of the space needle.

: Rocket Part – Continuing, just to the southeast on a hill with a view of the space needle. Part #7: Rocket Part – Visible to the southwest at a small camp.

Badlands South | Car Part Locations

Start at the southeast and travel west, then north.

Part #1 : Bandaged Part – Starting at the southeast. Don’t miss the monolith Easter egg nearby.

: Bandaged Part – Starting at the southeast. Don’t miss the monolith Easter egg nearby. Part #2 : Bandaged Part – Just west across the small pond. On a yellow bus wreck. You’ll need to use a car rooftop to reach it.

: Bandaged Part – Just west across the small pond. On a yellow bus wreck. You’ll need to use a car rooftop to reach it. Part #3 : Bony Part – To the north, down the hill.

: Bony Part – To the north, down the hill. Part #4 : Tinfoil Part – Much further west. Travel up the main road from Dusty’s Clothing store and you won’t miss it.

: Tinfoil Part – Much further west. Travel up the main road from Dusty’s Clothing store and you won’t miss it. Part #5 : Tinfoil Part – To the northwest in the field. Very easy to spot from the previous location.

: Tinfoil Part – To the northwest in the field. Very easy to spot from the previous location. Part #6 : Tinfoil Part – On the hill to the north. The next one is easily visible from here.

: Tinfoil Part – On the hill to the north. The next one is easily visible from here. Part #7 : Tinfoil Part – Directly north at the park rest stop.

: Tinfoil Part – Directly north at the park rest stop. Part #8: Tinfoil Part – Further north by an old wooden oil derrick.

Rojas Desert South | Car Part Locations

Starting from the north, we’ll travel south and east, ending at the dam.