Saints Row (2022): How To Get A Tank | Most Powerful Vehicle Guide

When regular vehicles aren’t cutting it, you need the Adversary Tank. Yes, there is a full-sized tank you can acquire for your Saints Row (2022) garage, and you can do it relatively early in the game. Once you’ve gained a few levels and have some experience under your belt, you can go for Notoriety 5. At the highest levels of notoriety, the police will deploy the army to stop you — APCs, soldiers in body armor, attack helicopters, and finally the all-powerful Adversary Tank. Getting it can be tricky. Heck, just getting to Notoriety 5 can be tricky in this game. Check out the full guide below for all the details and our recommended strategies for making it happen.

How To Get The Adversary Tank | Combat Vehicle Guide

Use one of these to crush cars and stay alive. Enemies won’t be able to do anything to it until Notoriety 4.

To get the Adversary tank, you need to reach Notoriety 5 in the open world. There are a few ways to do this, but here’s what I recommend.

Steal an MDI-525C during Police Notoriety 4 or go to the Field Marshal Prison and steal one. The APC has heavy armor and a turret that can shred enemies / vehicles easily.

during Police Notoriety 4 or go to the and steal one. The APC has heavy armor and a turret that can shred enemies / vehicles easily. Equip the Transfusion Skill to quickly heal yourself in combat. Bring a rocket launcher and other explosives to cause mass havoc fast.

to quickly heal yourself in combat. Bring a rocket launcher and other explosives to cause mass havoc fast. Get an APC (light tank) during Notoriety 4 and continue to fight. Destroy everything and everyone nearby — make sure you don’t leave the area, and don’t kill every enemy in the area or you may end the Notoriety prematurely.

By visiting the Field Marshal Prison, you’ll also instantly gain Notoriety 4 with Marshal, but increasing it is tricky early in the game, your best bet is to make everyone angry near the church. Cause mayhem until SWAT show up with APCs.

NOTE: Make sure to remove the “On The Down Low” perk if you have it unlocked — this causes you to generate less notoriety. Exactly the opposite of what we want.

Start by shooting regular enemies / vehicles . This will quickly build up to Notoriety 1 or 2. Make sure to always leave a few enemies alive and don’t shoot enemies as they call for reinforcements. Let them!

. This will quickly build up to Notoriety 1 or 2. Make sure to always leave a few enemies alive and don’t shoot enemies as they call for reinforcements. Let them! Make sure to stay in one single region. If you leave the borders of a region or fight near a border, you can easily clear your Notoriety.

At Notoriety 3/4 , tougher enemies will appear. Including SWAT. At this point, you’ll start to be swarmed by enemies at all sides. Use Transfusion to heal rapidly and use the APC for cover. If a helicopter appears, shoot it down with your RPG.

, tougher enemies will appear. Including SWAT. At this point, you’ll start to be swarmed by enemies at all sides. Use Transfusion to heal rapidly and use the APC for cover. If a helicopter appears, shoot it down with your RPG. Keep fighting (but not overwhelming) your enemies until you reach Notoriety 5. Destroying carloads of reinforcements will build the meter very fast. Only do this if there are already plenty of other enemies in the area. The trick is making sure you don’t wipe out everyone, but do cause havoc where they can all see it.

When the Adversary appears, shoot the armored soldier using the turret. You’ll want an accurate powerful weapon like the burst-fire Assault Rifle to quickly get rid of this guy. Jump onto the front of the tank and you can hijack it.

Now simply drive the tank back to the Church HQ to park it in your garage. You’ve now got a permanent tank to enjoy. You can even customize the tank! The tank controls completely different than a standard vehicle — you use the sticks to move forward and back, and the tank always has its Signature Ability unlocked.

If for whatever you aren’t building notoriety and it keeps clearing, you can either die or reset. For some reason, notoriety just won’t increase sometimes — but dying fixed the issue for us.