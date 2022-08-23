Saints Row (2022): How To Fix the Game-Breaking No Weapons Bug | Solution Guide

Try this solution if you encounter this surprisingly common game-breaking glitch. It happened to us too.

There’s a problem plaguing early adopters of Saints Row (2022) — a strange game-breaking bug that seemingly strikes about 10-12 hours into the main story. After fast-travelling, we also experienced this bug. Affected players won’t be able to interact with anything in the game world, won’t be able to equip or shoot guns, and won’t be able to drive cars. Basically, you’re screwed. Reloading a save game won’t help either. If this happens to you, stop everything you’re doing and follow these instructions. We were able to find a solution through the method below.

This is a game-breaking glitch. If it happens to you and won’t go away, the only recourse you’ll have is to start a new game or to wait until there’s a patch. We can only hope a patch will be coming soon to fix the problem. Until then, here’s a method you can try that worked for us.

No Interactions Glitch | Unable To Shoot Or Drive Bug

Currently, we don’t know what triggers this bug — only that we played about 10~ hours into the story, fast-traveled, and experienced the bug. The bug makes it so you can’t interact at all. You can’t drive. You can’t shoot. You can only run and jump. You’re basically trapped in a cutscene.

If this bug is happening to you, try this fix.

Glitch Solution : Immediately turn off the game. Exit your game — press the Xbox or PS Button and close the game on console manually, or alt-tab and right-click to close your game on PC. Don’t save before exiting . Don’t reload a previous save. Doing anything except turning off your console / computer (making sure to close the game) may make the bug worse.

After closing our Xbox Series X app, turning off the console, and restarting we were able to continue where we left off. Some players aren’t so lucky — here’s hoping a patch will be incoming soon to fix this issue permanently.

