Sonic Frontiers Gets a November Release Date

As the gaming world has its eyes turned to Cologne, Germany for the Opening Night Live of Gamescom, Sonic Frontiers’ release date may have accidentally leaked ahead of its official announcement.

A new Japanese ad for Sonic Frontiers announced a release date set for November 8, 2022. This video is now private, meaning players can’t see it anymore. The ad was probably supposed to come out later today when the Gamescom officially begins. The video was mistakenly put online earlier than expected, revealing the release date of Sonic Frontiers.

The ad has reportedly been appearing in Japan for a while now, but with no mention of a release date. This new version including the November 8 release date is probably meant to be an update to the traditional ad, following the official announcement of Sonic Frontiers during the Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Before this leak, Sega didn’t announce any official release date for the game. During June’s Nintendo Direct Mini showcase, Sega stated that Sonic Frontiers would be “available this holiday.” With an expected release date of November 8, Sonic Frontiers would indeed be available before the Christmas craze.

Earlier this month, a Taiwanese website listed several Sonic Frontiers goodies. This promotional material states that Sonic Frontiers would release on November 15, 2022. The game would seemingly receive a DLC soon after its release.

Back in December 2021, the PlayStation Network backend listed the same release date for the game, set for November 15. It seems Sonic Frontiers will finally come out one week earlier than expected, since the latest Japanese ad announced the game would be available on November 8. Sega will probably either confirm or deny this information later today, as new information about Sonic Frontiers will be shared during Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Sonic Frontiers is the latest adventure of Sega’s popular hedgehog. Sonic needs to collect Chaos Emeralds spread across the mysterious Starfall Islands to find Tails and Amy Rose who disappeared into a wormhole.

Sonic Frontiers is the first open-world game in the series but keeps the core gameplay mechanics of Sonic games, bringing its fair share of puzzles to solve and rings to collect. The main quest of Sonic Frontiers takes about 20 to 30 hours to complete, but grinding all the collectibles will increase the playtime to about 60 hours.

The exact release date of Sonic Frontiers remains a mystery – at least until today at 2 pm EDT, when Gamescom Opening Night Live premieres. Host Geoff Keighley said that today’s show will unveil “a world premiere new look and news about Sonic Frontiers.”

Sonic Frontiers should come out sometime in 2022, officially “this holiday.” The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows.

