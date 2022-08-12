Sonic Frontiers On Track For Winter Release, Say SEGA

SEGA bosses have reaffirmed their commitment to the release schedule for the upcoming Sonic Frontiers game. In the company’s most recent financial briefing, SEGA Senior Executive Vice President Koichi Fukazawa and Executive Vice President Makoto Takahashi took part in a question and answer session for the analysts and the company’s investors. During the briefing, SEGA’s executives were keen to confirm that they were not foreseeing any issues with the game launching on time.

Sonic Frontiers is planned to launch on Nintendo Switch in the winter of this year, with a specific date having not yet been revealed. When asked about the mixed review feedback from fans regarding Sonic Frontiers, the issue of the game’s potential launch postponement was also raised. It was suggested that perhaps a postponement would be a wise move given some of the mixed responses from users, in order to give SEGA more time to give Sonic Frontiers a bit of refinement and polish before launch. However, Fukazawa and Takahashi were quick to rebuff that idea, explaining that they”do not consider postponing the launch at this point.”

As far as meeting fan expectations, the executives explained that they too have pretty high expectations for the performance of Sonic Frontiers, describing it as a “mainstay title” for the company. Clearly, they have a lot of faith in the next iteration of their beloved IP, as it doesn’t seem as though they’re expecting any issues in terms of potential revenue generation from the game.

Another aspect of the game’s potential success to bear in mind is that it’ll be compounded by the success of the recent Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie, something which the executives also touched upon during their answers in the briefing session. Sonic Frontiers will be getting a special world premiere during Gamescom’s upcoming Opening Night Live segment, which is taking place on August 23. Eager viewers will be able to stream the Opening Night Live action from Gamescom from 8 pm CEST / 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. It’s also been revealed that those visiting this year’s EGX expo in London will have the chance to play through the game for the first time in the UK, although some media outlets in the US have been able to get their hands on it for a playthrough during June’s Summer Game Fest event.

We’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for news of a release date pretty soon, as it could be that we finally find out when to expect the gaming world’s most well-loved blue hedgehog during Gamescom in a week or so’s time.

Sonic Frontiers will launch on Nintendo Switch at some point during the holiday season this year.

