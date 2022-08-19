Sonic Frontiers Alleged DLC And Trailer Leaked Online

Although the game itself hasn’t even been released yet, Sonic Frontiers is being tipped for future DLC already. That’s according to one eagle-eyed Reddit user who claims to have uncovered some apparent Sonic Frontiers promotional material on a Taiwanese shopping website.

As well as listing details of the reported Sonic Frontiers DLC, the website also gives an apparent release date of November 15 for the upcoming game. If this is accurate, it would line up with SEGA’s planned winter 2022 launch window. However, as with all things leaks and rumours, it’s important to wait for official word from the game’s developer or publisher. The shopping website listing itself also shows notable Sonic The Hedgehog characters such as Tails, Amy and Knuckles in its artwork, although the legitimacy of the images is still yet to be established. Aside from a few additional new grey and leafy-looking critters, there’s not much else of note in terms of what the DLC actually entails, however it’s interesting to pinpoint a potential release date for the upcoming adventure.

In addition to this potential DLC leak, there’s new information doing the rounds on Twitter regarding an actual trailer for Sonic Frontiers. According to the same source that discovered the website listing, a trailer for the game is reportedly being shown as a preview before movie screenings in Japan. The footage has found its way to Twitter already, but without any official word from SEGA as to its authenticity, it’s important to keep an open mind about it. While it may be worth hanging on a few days to see if an officially released version comes out, you can check out the apparent Japanese version of the trailer on Twitter if you really can’t wait to see it.

Whether or not the potential release of the game on November 15 is accurate, we’ll just have to wait and see. We know that SEGA has high hopes for Sonic Frontiers, which it considers to be a “mainstay title” for the company. It’s currently on track to meet its “winter 2022” release window and will also be getting a world premiere during next week’s Gamescom showcase. It could be likely that that’s when we’ll see an actual release trailer for the game from SEGA. The Sonic Frontiers reveal will be part of Gamescom’s Opening Night Live session, which takes place on August 23. Those wishing to tune in for a hopeful glimpse of some legitimate Sonic Frontiers action can join the Gamescom stream live at 8 pm CEST / 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

Sonic Frontiers will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC at some point towards the end of this year.

