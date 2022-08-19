Xbox Players Can Now Preload Saints Row

Nine years after the latest main entry in the series, Saints Row is back in 2022 with a brand new reboot. The game will be released on August 23 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia.

Xbox players can already preload Saints Row, while PlayStation users will have to wait until August 21. PC gamers have even less luck as they won’t be able to preload the game at all due to some technical constraints on the Epic Games Store.

This Saints Row reboot will bring back more seriousness to the series. The tone will be closer to Saints Row 2 than Saints Row 4, which brought supernatural abilities to the game. The Saints Row reboot keeps the comedy side that made the series popular but removes some over-the-top elements like the giant purple dildo you could use as a weapon.

The game is set in the fictional city of Santo Illeso, loosely based on the city of Las Vegas, Nevada. Three gangs are controlling Santo Illeso. That is until you decide to step in and create your own new gang by recruiting unhappy members of these other three gangs.

As the ruler of your own gang, your goal is to assert your domination over the nine districts of Santo Illeso. To do so, you will have to engage in various criminal activities, from high-speed chases to gunfights and money laundering.

Deep Silver has been teasing fans for a few weeks now. The studio released several trailers to explain your place in this new Saints Row adventure. If you never played Saints Row, think GTA 5, but crazier and with territory control.

This Saints Row reboot keeps some crazy aspects of the series, but tones down on the alien and supernatural aspects of its latest entries. The biggest challenge of Saints Row will be to assert control over the districts, as enemies gangs will be on the lookout to take you down whenever possible.

If you are tired of being a lonely mob boss, you can invite another player to join your session. They would control their own gang leader but will help you in your missions, from side hustles to bigger criminal ventures. Of course, you can also jump off a cliff and wingsuit over Santo Ileso if you want a more chill experience.

Bookmark your calendar: the reboot of Saints Row will release on August 23 at midnight – no matter your time zone. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia. Preload for Saints Row is available right now on Xbox consoles and will unlock on August 21 for PlayStation players.

