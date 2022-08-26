Saints Row (2022): How To Unlock The Secret Bonus Ending | Karaoke Ending Guide

The party doesn’t have to stop in Saints Row (2022). After finishing the story, there’s still one last big activity to complete. You’ll need a lot of money and a lot of time, but it is the button this game needs. Here’s how to get a fun ending cutscene where you (and your friends) hang out, basking in victory.

This isn’t the first time a Saints Row game had a bonus ending — almost all of them do, starting with the very first game in the series. In the original Saints Row, you discovered the leader of the Saints turned traitor, leading to a pretty downer ending. Nobody wants to have to kill prolific actor (and awesome guy) Keith David. Luckily, future games in the series took themselves a lot less seriously. They even brought Keith David back… as two different characters. Wild.

Beat Saints Row and don’t know what to do with your life? Here are 20 more games like Saints Row that’ll scratch that over-the-top open-world itch.

Secret Ending Guide

To unlock the bonus super-happy ending, you’ll need to complete the following steps after finishing the main story. Once you finish the story, you’ll be free to roam the open-world and you will gain a final mission.

Complete the story to begin the “ Best Friends Forever ” quest.

” quest. Build and finish the quests for all 14 Ventures .

. Build Saints Tower — this final project costs $8,000,000.

Once you construct Saints Tower, you’ll be able to finish the final quest, watch the cutscenes, and unlock the “We Could Go Home, Or…” achievement / trophy. Enjoy!

Earning $8,000,000 might seem like a lot, but as long as you’re unlocking every Criminal Venture, you’ll earn hourly income. Every business gives you an income reward every hour of real-time that passes. If you have all 14 ventures, you’ll be rolling in cash — make sure to complete the quests associated with each venture to enhance how much you make. Then you can just leave your game running for a few hours as you make free money. No work required.

You can also finish up any remaining heists you haven’t completed. Collect trophies. Complete car challenges. There’s a ton of extra stuff you can do — and you can enjoy earning an infinite supply of cash in the background through those ventures while you finish side-hustles or whatever else is on your map.