Saints Row (2022): How To Get The Golden Garbage Truck | All 4 Dumpster Diving Locations

If you don’t have a gold garbage truck in Saints Row (2022) you’re missing out. One of the silliest unlockables in a very silly game requires you to track down four specific dumpster locations. These dumpsters, when searched, give you hidden Golden Parts. Find all four parts and they’ll combine into one of the blingiest vehicles in the game. Sure, you can paint any of your cars solid gold, but nothing compares to the Sanicruiser. Here’s how to unlock (what might be) the goofiest unlockable in the game. Even goofier than turning your assault rifle into an umbrella.

Saints Row is a series all about strange vehicles — in this game alone, you can find rocket cars, drive killer go-karts with buzzsaws, give yourself infinite boost on a golf cart, or crush everything with a skull monster truck. Check out how to find all those vehicles with our Lost Wheels locations guide.

More Saints Row (2022) guides:

Golden Garbage Truck Parts Locations | Sanicruiser Guide

To unlock the Golden Garbage Truck permanently in your garage, you’ll need to dive into 4 specific Dumpster Diving locations. Dumpster Diving is a strange collectible activity where your character jumps into a glowing dumpster. You can find money, or you can find unique clothing customization pieces. Or — you can get a unique gold dump truck.

Here’s where to find all the Golden Garbage Truck parts. There are four locations. Check the pictures below for details.

Dumpster Dive #1: Old Town East – In the alley to the east of the town square plaza.

Dumpster Dive #2: Marina West – South of the large bear statue fast-travel landmark, in the back alley.

Dumpster Dive #3: Badlands North – At the Dumpster Diving location in the far southeast border near Badlands South.

Dumpster Dive #4: Lake Sabastian – On the abandoned island in the center of the lake. Land on the island and search the north Dumpster Diving. You’ll need a helicopter to reach this one.

To find a helicopter at an easy location, travel to the southeast corner of the Marshal Prison in Badlands North. Outside the castle, there’s a helicopter landing pad where you can easily steal one without raising a high Notoriety alarm.

Find all four Dumpster Diving locations and the Sanicruiser will appear in your garage. To fully upgrade and give yourself the Super Air Control Signature Ability, you’ll need to pull off a double back flip — you can do that by upgrading and giving the vehicle more speed and a nitro booster. Then travel to the Santo Ileso sign and perform a jump. Hold back — if you get enough air, you can pull off the double back flip.