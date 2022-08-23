Saints Row (2022): How To Make Lots of Money Fast | Best Ways To Earn Cash

Saints Row (2022) is stingy when it comes to cash pay-outs. Cars and clothes cost a huge pile of cash, and your special perks cost even more — if you’ve got a gun you’re looking at or a particularly cool cosmetic, you’ll need a huge influx of cash fast in the early game. And cash is extremely hard to come by before you’ve collected all the ventures in town. Ventures are the truth path to unlimited wealth, but we’re here to talk about early game money — money you can get in the first few hours.

Most jobs give you a couple thousand bucks, but there are methods to earn giant stacks of cash. By completing specific types of missions, you can get $10,000 per side-hustle. And ventures? Once you unlock the first one, which happens very early in the game, you’ll be swimming in $30,000 for a single completion. It might not seem worth it, but you’ve got to do it for the sake of easy money.

Two Easy Ways To Earn Lots Of Cash Early

At the start of Saints Row, you’ll barely have any money to speak of. No new weapons to buy or clothes to purchase. To get money, you need to progress through the story (a little, enough to get your first Venture) and complete a specific side-hustle.

Complete @Tcha side-hustles. Give the restaurant a 1-Star review for the maximum difficulty. Complete the activity to earn $10,000. Each one gives you $10,000. They’re short, action-packed, and not difficult even on the toughest challenge level.

@Tcha side-hustles are located all over the map. They’re small combat challenges where you fight swarms of angry enemies for giving restaurants bad reviews on a social media app. The premise is silly, but the rewards are pretty serious.

Complete Venture quests . As you progress through the story, you’ll also unlock new Ventures. These are businesses you’ll own. By completing venture quests, you’ll earn $30,000 . The first Venture is unlocked very, very early in the game. Help your buddy create a garage, then steal cars for the garage. The cars will be marked. Bring back all of them to finish their mini-story and earn a huge reward.

. As you progress through the story, you’ll also unlock new Ventures. These are businesses you’ll own. By completing venture quests, you’ll earn .

Upgrading Ventures also gives you more hourly income. Once you own multiple ventures generating $15,000 hourly, you’ll be rolling in an infinite supply of money.

How To Get Infinite Money?

Ventures. Progress through the story to encounter more ventures and stake a claim. Ventures give you hourly income — and once you unlock upgrades, you’ll get +$15,000 to your hourly income for Ventures. Once you’ve got hourly income, and enough of it, you can leave the game running for an hour or more to rake in rewards. Or just play through the game, doing other stuff and enjoying the benefits of idle income.

It takes a lot of gameplay — like 10+ hours — before you’ve got a significant number of Ventures producing a lot of money for you hourly. By the end of the game, you’ll have more money than you’ll know what to do with.