Saints Row (2022): How To Unlock The Gargantua Monster Truck | Unstoppable Vehicle Guide

There’s nothing more satisfying than flattening everything in your path in Saints Row (2022). Early in the game, you’ll encounter the violent Los Panteros gang. They’re all about driving the biggest, baddest cars and one of their signature vehicles is the rare Gargantua Monster Truck. There are two ways to find this thing, and both of them require putting your neck on the line. You can either complete quests for JR’s Garage or you can attract enough heat from the Los Panteros gang. We’ll explain both methods in the full guide below, but they’re both attainable even in the very early section of the game.

More Saints Row (2022) guides:

5 Hilariously Weird Unlockables To Get First | 10 Little Details, Controls & Interactions | All Easter Eggs Guide | How To Make Money Early | All Secret Vehicles & Lost Wheel Collectible Locations | Best Car & Helicopter Locations | All Hidden History Locations | Game-Breaking Bug Fix | All Shooting Gallery Locations | All Fast Travel Landmark Locations | How To Complete Car Challenges | Secret Ending Guide

Where To Find A Monster Truck | Easy Gargantua Locations

Monster Trucks are some of the best vehicles in Saints Row — they’re tough, fast, can off-road easily, and drive over literally everything. If you don’t care about causing constant chaos on the streets of Santo Ileso, then you’ll want to give yourself the gift of a giant monster truck. There are two easy ways you can unlock monster trucks — you can collect unique vehicle parts from Lost Wheels discoveries, or you can just grab a monster truck in the open-world.

Pre-Requisite : Before you can find a Monster Truck, you need to unlock JR’S Garage . This is done in the main story and can’t be missed. You’ll unlock it very early — once you have JR’s unlocked, you need to collect vehicles for him. To easily locate the vehicles he wants, select JR’s Garage on the map. You can instantly place a GPS marker where the vehicle is located. Continue to do this until he asks you to collect the Gargantua Monster Truck . This is Step 5/11 on the JimRob’s Garage venture completion.

: Before you can find a Monster Truck, you need to unlock . This is done in the main story and can’t be missed. You’ll unlock it very early — once you have JR’s unlocked, you need to collect vehicles for him.

After he asks for the Monster Truck, the vehicle will respawn at the same location you grabbed it early — return to that location and steal it all over again. Take it to your garage to unlock it permanently.

Where To Find A Monster Truck : A monster truck is located in a Los Panteros base in the far southeast corner of Rojas Desert South . Alternatively, reach Notoriety 3 with Los Panteros and monster trucks will randomly spawn at roadblock locations.

: A monster truck is located in a base in the far southeast corner of .

Get yourself the monster truck, and you can customize it to remove all the Los Panteros tags — put on the Saints logo and color this sucker purple, and you’re riding high on extreme power. Monster trucks can be dangerous to drive around town because they flatten everything in their path. All vehicles just get crushed, so you’re constantly attracting attention from the law. If you’re not worried about causing chaos everywhere you go, then the monster truck is just a fun option.