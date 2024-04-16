Call of Duty Warfare and Warzone Has Received A Brand New Update

Call of Duty has received another update.

Call of Duty Warfare and Warzone has received another update bringing bug fixes and other updates to the game. Just a few weeks ago Season 3 began for both games as well as the release of the new mobile Warzone game for mobile devices.

The patch notes for this update are listed below from the official update.

Modern Warfare 3

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Maps widget in the Quick Play menu can now be scrolled to view all entries.

MORS Sniper Rifle will now display the correct icon in the kill feed.

Emblems unlocked in MWII will now be stated as such in the Customization menu.

Addressed various issues causing certain stats to not be tracked on the Scoreboard in COD Caster mode.

Resolved an issue causing the score to appear as 0-0 during the round transition in Gunfight and Search and Destroy.

Editing a Loadout during a match will no longer cause the player to be given an incorrect Loadout.

PROGRESSION

Executing a player with the Soulrender will no longer grant more XP than a standard Finishing Move.

Resolved an issue preventing the Winner’s Perks Challenge from tracking progress.

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

Assault Rifles

MTZ-556

Increased bullet velocity from 650m/s to 690m/s (+6%).

Holger 556

Adjusted recoil and gun kick to decrease deviation, allowing a more predictable pattern.

M16 (MWII)

Decreased horizontal and vertical recoil by 20%.

Decreased gun kick by 20%.

Decreased visual recoil by 18%.

Submachine Guns

RAM-9

Decreased minimum and maximum hipfire accuracy by 10%.

Increased aim down sight time from 200ms to 220ms (+10%).

Striker 9

Removed the ability to aim down sights while sliding without Tactical Pads equipped.

Striker

Decreased aim down sight time from 215ms to 204ms (-5%).

Increased bullet velocity from 540m/s to 570m/s (+6%).

WSP Swarm

Decreased flinch resistance from 0.8N to 0.15N (-81%).

Shotguns

Haymaker

JAK Maglift Kit

Decreased damage pellet count from 5 to 4 (-20%).

Decreased near-medium damage from 20 to 19 (-5%).

Decreased near-medium damage range to 6.4m.

Sniper Rifles

MORS

Corrected an optic misalignment causing shots to travel slightly off-center.

Attachments

MORS Hexer Optic

Removed aim down sight speed benefit.

ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle

Added compatibility with all MWII Submachine Guns.

EQUIPMENT

EMD Grenade (Tactical)

Tracking device will now ignore enemies who are downed.

Downed players now must stand before removing the tracking device.

Frag Grenade (Lethal)

Increased intermediate explosive damage from 130 to 150 (+15%).

Decreased intermediate explosive damage radius from 4.9m to 3.8m (-22%).

KILLSTREAKS

Remote Turret

Player is no longer forcibly swapped to their Primary Weapon upon the destruction of an owned turret.

MWIII RANKED PLAY

LIMITED TIME: WEAPON EVALUATION

Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, and the Call of Duty League are excited to share that we will begin a Weapon Evaluation this week after the success of our previous Map Evaluation.

Starting April 16th, the following weapons will be unrestricted and available in MWIII Ranked Play loadouts until April 23rd.

ARs

BP50

Holger 556

MTZ-556

SMGs

HRM-9

RAM-9

Your feedback and gameplay data during this Weapon Evaluation will help The Call of Duty League and our teams decide if they are added to the official CDL competitive ruleset at a later date.

Feel free to share clips and feedback online to @Treyarch, @SHGames, and @CODLeague by including the #MW3RankedPlay hashtag.

BUG FIXES

Addressed an issue that prevented a limited number of players from accessing MWIII Ranked Play.

Addressed an issue that prevented Platinum and above players from being able to view their Seasonal Rewards.

Addressed an issue that impacted the Seattle Surge 2024 camo pattern.

Players will now see the correct lightning pattern as shown in the Camo select menu.

Warzone

LOADOUT

» LETHAL EQUIPMENT «

C4

Reverted the change that was preventing C4 from being detonated mid-flight.

Frag Grenade

Decreased intermediate explosive damage radius to 3.8 meters, down from 4.9m.

WEAPONS

ASSAULT RIFLES

WEAPON:

MTZ-556

ADJUSTMENTS:

Increased bullet velocity to 690m/s, up from 650m/s .

WEAPON:

HOLGER 556

ADJUSTMENTS:

Adjusted recoil and gun kick to decrease deviation, allowing a more predictable pattern.

WEAPON:

M16 (MWII)

ADJUSTMENTS:

Decreased horizontal and vertical recoil by 20%.

Decreased gun kick by 20%.

Decreased visual recoil by 18%.

Note: Changes to the M16 were released before today’s game update.

SUBMACHINE GUNS

WEAPON:

RAM-9

ADJUSTMENTS:

Decreased minimum and maximum hipfire accuracy by 10%.

Increased aim down sight time to 220ms, up from 200ms.

WEAPON:

STRIKER

ADJUSTMENTS:

Decreased aim down sight time to 204ms, down from 215ms.

Increased bullet velocity to 570m/s, up from 540m/s.

WEAPON:

WSP SWARM

ADJUSTMENTS:

Decreased flinch resistance to 0.15N, down from 0.8N.

SNIPER RIFLES

WEAPON:

MORS

ADJUSTMENTS:

Corrected an optic misalignment causing shots to travel slightly off-center.

» ATTACHMENTS «

MORS Hexer Optic

Removed aim down sight speed benefit.

ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle

Added compatibility with all MWII Submachine Guns.

BUG FIXES

Fixed issues preventing High Trip challenges from tracking properly.

Fixed an issue where the Signal Intelligence public event would complete other hacking contracts.

Fixed an issue causing Mosquito Drones to disappear in a player’s hands when hit by a Shock Stick.

Fixed an issue causing players to hear incorrect VO from Biometric Scanners.

Fixed an issue causing the amount of Bots spawning into the Bootcamp playlist to be inconsistent.