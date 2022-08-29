Midnight Fight Express: People Person Trophy Guide

Midnight Fight Express has a lot of side content and objectives for players to engage in. Between completing optional challenges and mastering the combat, there’s a lot packed into the game. One side activity has players finding NPCs to talk to throughout the 40 different levels in the game. There are 32 different conversations that the player can have and, if they do, they’ll unlock the “People Person” trophy.

While finding all 32 different NPCs to talk to can seem like a tall order, the game makes things a little easy for players by telling them which levels have conversations and which that do the player has unlocked. This is done in the “Levels” tab of the Hideout menu.

On the image associated with each level, you’ll see one of three things: an image of a man in a hat and glasses drawn in white, the same image drawn in black, or no image. If it’s white, it means you’ve had your conversation for the level, if it’s black/gray it means there’s an NPC to talk to that you haven’t found, and if there’s no image it means that there’s no NPC in that level.

NOTE: This guide is a work in progress, check back later for more NPC conversation locations.

Metro Station

While there are plenty of NPCs hanging around on the train platform when you start the level, the NPC that you can talk to is found after the first combat encounter. After taking care of the enemies on the second train platform, walk up the stairs and the NPC is leaning on the catwalk to the right of the top of the stairs.

Restroom

This is a short level, so you may miss the NPC if you don’t have your eyes peeled. They can be found in the northeast corner of the room hiding inside a stall. You’ll need to take out all of the enemies in the section before talking to them.

Abandoned Metro

The NPC is right at the start of the level. They’re located to the left of the door you enter from. They’re looking at an ATM.

Train Tunnel

After taking out all of the enemies in the level, head back to where you entered. You’ll find an NPC working on a circuit box on the step above you.

Sewers

This NPC is also found at the start of the level. Instead of going through the door on the north end of the room, circle back into the middle section of the room and you’ll find a custodian working who’ll talk to you.

Shipyard

You’ll need to be looking above you to find the NPC in the shipyard in Midnight Fight Express. Midway through the level, you’ll end up walking through a shipping container to proceed. Look above the container you need to walk through and you’ll find an NPC sitting on a chair.

The S.S. Muggler

Follow the main path of the level until you find yourself climbing up stairs to make it to the bridge of the ship. After climbing two flights of stairs follow the deck around the southwest corner instead of climbing all the way to the top. You’ll eventually be stopped by a stack of boxes, but on the other side of the boxes is the NPC for the level.

Oil Rig

Play through the level until you fight the enemies in scuba suits. Fight your way through that encounter, but before moving on, head back to where you started the encounter and you’ll find an NPC leaning out a window that you can talk with.

Civilian Evacuation Center

Play through the level until you’re forced to walk through a building that has two chairs in it. Instead of going north like the critical path wants you to, go out the east door and you’ll find a fisherman who you can speak to.