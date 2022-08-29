Midnight Fight Express: All Goblin Statue Locations | Slums Guide

Most of Midnight Fight Express‘s optional level challenges are pretty straightforward, simply asking the player to complete the level in a set amount of time or use specific weapons to take out specific enemies. That said, some challenges send the player on a hunt for items hidden across the levels. While all challenges are optional, they’re required if you’re looking to unlock 100 percent of the wardrobe in the “Appearance” tab of the Hideout menu.

In the Slums, players are told to “find 8 goblin statues on the map.” It’s also a straightforward task but can become something of a wall for players looking to quickly complete the challenge as it turns the level into a scavenger hunt of sorts. Luckily, we’ve found all eight statues for you, so all you’ll need to do is head to each location, snag the statue, and be on your way to start working on the challenges for the next level.

More Midnight Fight Express guides:

| Knight Figure Location | How to Stick Plungers on Enemy Faces | How to Throw Enemies Over Railings | The Best Skills to Unlock Early | Can You Reassign Skill Points? | How to Get Gold Teeth | Tips For Getting S Rank | 8 Hidden Teeth Locations | How to Defeat Enemies Using Fish | Rage Explained | Molotov Cocktail Locations |

Slums: All Goblin Statue Locations

Goblin Statue #1

The first goblin statue is found immediately once you start the level. It’s sitting on the ground in front of a red barrel. Grab it and then head to the first combat arena.

Goblin Statue #2

After dealing with the first batch of enemies, head to the northwest side of the combat arena. Just to the left of the two burning cars, you’ll find the second statue tucked away almost behind a small protruding part of the slum walls. Grab the statue and then jump up to the next area.

Goblin Statue #3

After taking care of the next wave of enemies following a brief cutscene. Head to the northmost wall in the area. You’ll be able to see a very small part of the third goblin statue poking out from underneath the rooftops. Grab it and then continue along the main path.

Goblin Statue #4

Jump up to the rooftops and take care of the three enemies that rush you. Once they’re dealt with, you’ll find the next goblin statue sitting on the south edge of the area next to three stacks of wood with tarps over them. Once you’ve got it, keep moving on.

Goblin Statue #5

Continue through the level until you enter a cutscene where Babyface kicks down an enemy that’s wearing a bomb on their back. Immediately after the scene is over, you’ll find a statue tucked next to the garbage can behind you.

Goblin Statue #6

As soon as the level starts directing you north while still on the roof, head as far south as you can go. On the edge of the rooftops overlooking the passing train, you’ll find a goblin statue that’s completely hidden from sight. It’s really easy to miss since it can’t be seen outside of photo mode, so make sure to grab it and then head north along the critical path.

Goblin Statue #7

The next goblin statue is also completely hidden from view without the photo mode. Continue along the main path of the game, taking out mobs of baddies until you reach a set of stairs that take you higher into the slums. Here, you’ll be jumped by a group of enemies. Take them all out, but before moving on, follow the wall that runs parallel to the stairs and you’ll find the seventh statue. It’s hidden really well, so if you’re having trouble seeing it, use photo mode by hitting up on the d-pad and turn the camera so that it’s able to be seen.

Goblin Statue #8

Continue throughout the level until you zipline down the slums and through a wall into a room with a handful of enemies. Take them all out and you’ll find the final goblin statue on the floor in the northwest corner.