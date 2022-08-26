Midnight Fight Express: Rage Explained | Combat Guide

The mechanics in Midnight Fight Express are relatively simple. That’s not to say that the game is easy, it certainly is not especially in the game’s third act, but rather that it hands the player just about everything they need to succeed within the first few hours and the rest of the game is spent mastering the mechanics and enjoying the game’s fights, each more bombastic than the last.

One mechanic, however, frequently goes underutilized by most players: Rage. While it has a relatively simple explanation, many players learned about it during the tutorials and then cast it aside as other, more seemingly important systems took center stage. If you’ve been struggling with some of Midnight Fight Express‘ more difficult sections, it may be worth looking back at how Rage works as it can help carry you to success.

Midnight Fight Express: Rage Explained

Rage is a system in Midnight Fight Express that, at its core, is reserved for buffing the player when they’re performing well. Essentially, the Rage bar will fill during fights and once it’s completely full will activate Rage mode. When in Rage mode, the player is given a major damage boost. It’s pretty simple, but, if used strategically, can change the tempo of a fight in your favor.

The Rage bar is located in the top right corner of the screen above the combo meter. While the bar will fill regardless of how high the combo multiplier is, it seems to fill much faster when performing solid combos and taking down enemies using a wide range of moves. If you’re struggling on a certain level in the game, it’s a good idea to fill the Rage bar as much as possible so that you’re constantly getting buffed from Rage mode.

When in Rage mode, the bar will drain at a steady rate. You’ll be dealing a lot of damage while it drains, but it’s important to time out when Rage mode is activated so that you’re using it during the tougher fights of a level and not just when engaging with fodder enemies. If you’re having difficulty with a boss or a certain combat section, it’s a good idea to restart the level so that you can enter the fight with some Rage built up instead of trying to start from nothing at a checkpoint directly before taking on the encounter again.