Midnight Fight Express: 8 Hidden Teeth Locations | Challenge Guide

Midnight Fight Express‘ level challenges are all optional, but they’re fun objectives to complete while revisiting levels. Additionally, for each challenge you complete, you’ll be rewarded with a new item stocked for purchase using in-game cash in the “Appearance” tab in the Hideout menu. Most challenges are pretty straightforward asking the player to complete the level in a set amount of time or perform environmental finishers, but the challenges for the Civilian Evacuation Center are pretty unique.

The challenge that asks the player to “find 8 hidden teeth on the map” is a little odd but can be completed quickly if you know where to look for the teeth. While each level also has a challenge that requires the player to collect ten golden teeth knocked out of the heads of enemies, the teeth requested for this challenge are completely separate from those found on the bodies of your foes.

Civilian Evacuation Center: All Teeth Locations

Tooth Location #1

The first tooth can be found as soon as you gain control of Babyface in the level. It’s sort of hidden underneath the folding chair to your immediate left when starting the level, but you can easily see it by tossing the chair out of the way or by walking into it. Grab the tooth and progress in the level.

Tooth Location #2

After dealing with the first enemy encounter, you’ll find that you’re able to enter the building that the final two enemies rushed out of. Inside, you’ll find the second tooth directly across from the door behind a blue folding chair.

Tooth Location #3

Head back out to the area where the first encounter happens. Instead of heading up the ramp to follow the main path of the level, take a look at the bench to the left of the ramp under the sign with two crossed swords on it. At the end of the bench, you’ll find the third tooth.

Tooth Location #4

Walk up the ramp and take out the four enemies waiting for you. After dealing with them, instead of walking to the right along the critical path, head to the north side of the platform you’re standing on and walk down the steps to the edge of the dock where you’ll find the fourth tooth.

Tooth Location #5

Continue along the main path, fighting through two groups of enemies. Instead of heading north after fighting the mob on the concrete, head east and then follow the stairs down to where they drop off into the water. At the bottom of them, you’ll find the fifth tooth.

Tooth Location #6

Fight your way through the main path until you end up on more concrete next to a building with a neon sign of a martini glass and what looks like a rootbeer float (odd combo.) Head into the building and you’ll find a lot of bodies. Inside, you’ll also find the sixth tooth, however, it’s hard to see thanks to the sail that’s blocking the view. The tooth is visible when you go to the north side of the building. You’ll see that it’s directly across from the door on the south side. Walk over to it and you’ll be able to pick it up even though it’s obstructed by the sail.

Tooth Location #7

Head into the building on the main path that has two operating tables/chairs on it. You’ll be faced with a handful of enemies to fight. Once you’re done with them, don’t head north as the game tells you to, instead, head out the west door and down some steps. You’ll find the seventh tooth on the dock.

Tooth Location #8

Get back on the critical path and fight your way through the next two encounters. Once you’re done with them, don’t go into the final building, instead head down the stairs to the east where you’ll find the eighth and final tooth at the end of the dock.