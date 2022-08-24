Midnight Fight Express: Can You Reassign Skill Points?

Learning new skills is essential if you’re trying to make it to the end of Midnight Fight Express. While all skills certainly bring something to the table, some are much more useful than others. In fact, if you’re looking for a list of great skills to unlock early on, check out this list.

Although you’ll be earning new skill points quickly, one for every level you complete, you may realize that you wish you would have slotted them in different spots than what you initially chose. This causes many players to wonder if reassigning skill points is possible in the game.

More Midnight Fight Express guides:

| Knight Figure Location | How to Stick Plungers on Enemy Faces | How to Throw Enemies Over Railings | The Best Skills to Unlock Early |

Reassigning Skill Points in Midnight Fight Express

Unfortunately, there is no way to get your skill points back after spending them in the “Skills and Upgrades” tab in the Hideout menu. Oddly enough, you are able to activate and deactivate skills that you’ve bought, but upon doing so, you don’t get the points that you spent on them back.

It’s a little curious as to why you’d ever want to unassign a skill seeing how all of them give you new moves to try out on the game’s various enemies. It’s certainly disappointing, however, since it seems like you have the option to respec, when you actually don’t.

While it’s frustrating that the game doesn’t offer a way to respec, luckily, Midnight Fight Express throws skill points at the player pretty frequently. You’ll be given one for every level you clear, so if you need some new skills, you should be able to afford them in no time. The game gets much tougher later on, so it’s a good idea to plot out what skills you’ll want to be unlocking before you hit a difficulty wall.