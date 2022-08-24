Midnight Fight Express: The Best Skills to Unlock Early

While it might seem simple based on its minimalist art style and top-down perspective, there’s a lot of complexity to Midnight Fight Express. The game is a 3D brawler that also dips its toes into being an RPG with its extensive skill tree. While most of it is locked when the player first gets access to the skills tab in the hideout, as more and more levels are completed, skill points will become an ample resource.

Knowing where to put those points, however, can be a little daunting. While it’s not a terribly complex skill tree when compared to those found in other titles with similar systems, it can be a little tough to know which to choose early on as you’re still learning the game’s systems. If you’re looking for tips on which skills to invest in first or having trouble with a boss and hoping to learn a new move to take them down, take a look at the skill list below.

Long Range Attacks

It doesn’t take long for players to notice that Babyface’s punches have an extremely limited range. While it’s certainly manageable, it’s not always ideal for taking out big groups of enemies since they’re constantly moving around to reposition and pick up weapons. Luckily, the Long Range Attacks skill allows Babyface to quickly close the gaps between the player and their enemies by simply hitting the light attack button.

Parry Weapons

While the entire “Parry & Counter” skill tree is crucial for switching from being on the defensive to offensive, the Parry Weapons skill is huge for taking out the biggest threats. When an enemy starts to attack with a melee weapon, you’ll be able to block it with a button prompt (Y) and then counter with a few hits of your own. Not only does this deal some hefty damage to your foe, but it also causes them to drop their weapon at your feet. Now you’ve got an enemy down and a new weapon to use.

Environmental Finishers

Making use of the “Finishers” tree is important if you’re looking to permanently take out an opponent. Unlocking the Environmental Finisher skill lets you take down enemies using pieces of the environment. It’s a crucial skill for completing the in-game challenges for each level and deals devastating damage.

Power Wave Bullet

You’ll eventually unlock a sidearm, called the Secondary Gun, that allows you to fire different types of bullets at your enemies. You unlock new bullets in the “Secondary Gun” skill tree and the Power Wave Bullet is perhaps the most useful. It can be used to knock down multiple enemies at once, giving you a major advantage when facing off against a big crowd. If you use it while you’ve got a solid melee weapon in your hands, you should be able to deal with a big group of enemies with little issue.

Kick Big Items

Throwing items at incoming enemies is a great way to set the tempo of a fight in your favor, but grabbing items to throw when in the center of a group of bad guys sometimes isn’t an option due to how long it takes to bend over, pick it up, and throw it. Luckily, unlocking the Kick Big Items skill in the “Fighter” tree cuts out all that downtime. The skill allows you to quickly kick items into your foes dealing damage and knocking them back into a vulnerable state. It’s particularly useful against larger enemies that need to tank some hits before being opened up.