Midnight Fight Express: Tips for Getting S Rank

While Midnight Fight Express has its toes dipped into a handful of different genres, one that it leans most heavily into is its arcade fighter elements. The game gives players a grade after completing each level and throws their score up onto a leaderboard. Although climbing the leaderboard as you covet the number one slot is all well and good, one of the main reasons why most players will want to secure an S rank is on account of the cosmetics that it unlocks.

Midnight Fight Express‘ levels each have five optional challenges to complete: three that are specific to each level and two that are present for each level. One ever-present challenge asks the player to get an S rank on each level to unlock all of the cosmetics in the “Appearance” tab of the Hideout menu. Achieving an S rank is much easier said than done, but follow the tips below and you should start to see a major improvement in your scores.

Get to Know the Level and Its Enemies

One thing that you’ll need to just accept when going for S ranks in all of Midnight Fight Express‘ levels is that you’re going to have to replay each level a few times. Obviously, you’ll need to play each one at least once, but when going for an S rank, it’s a good idea to play each level a few times to understand its rhythm and enemy placement. Once you’ve got each level down, you’ll be able to know exactly where you need to be for each fight and know where you should be going to keep your time between combat down and your combos high.

Focus on Combos

Speaking of them, keeping your combo going is the most crucial part of scoring well in Midnight Fight Express. You’ll add to your combo with each successful hit you land on an enemy, but simply mashing light attack won’t get the score multiplier very high. Instead, you’ll need to be switching up your attacks by performing finishers, using weapons, and countering as often as possible. When you know what enemies to expect by playing through the level a few times, you’ll be able to make a route of sorts that details the proper moves to use on which enemies, ensuring a high combo score at the end of the level.

Restart After Dying

Midnight Fight Express can get brutal on some levels. Luckily, dying isn’t too much of a punishment as the game usually puts you back in the action within a few seconds, however, it’s terrible if you’re looking for a high score. There’s a point bonus that’s awarded if you’re able to complete the level without going down that’s crucial for scoring highly. Without it, there’s little point to even completing a run, so it’s a good idea to simply bite the bullet and restart each level upon each death.

Come Back to Older Levels with More Skills

As you progress through Midnight Fight Express‘ campaign, you’ll be given skill points to use in the “Skills and Upgrades” tab in the Hideout menu. The skills you’ll be unlocking make combat a lot easier and set you up for success when it comes to earning lots of points. If you’re struggling with scoring well on a particular level, it’s not a bad idea to take a break from it to progress in the campaign and then return once you’ve learned more skills that make you even more lethal.