Some Big Names Are Coming to Prime Gaming in September

For all those people with a subscription to Amazon’s Prime Gaming platform, you will want to know all about the next group of games that will be steaming onto the platform when September comes around. Amazon has announced that eight titles can be claimed during the upcoming month, and they are led by an Assassin’s Creed game.

Next month’s line-up features quite an array of games, to say the least, and we’re sure there will be one that you’ve always wanted to try. Leading the announced titles will be the highly rated Assassin’s Creed Origins, followed by the brilliant soccer management game Football Manager 2022, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition, and Defend the Rook. Feast your eyes on those games, and that’s only half of it.

Along with these already mentioned games, some of the other free games for Prime members include The Dig which is developed by LucasArts and has the bonus of a certain Steven Spielberg creative presence too. The Dig is a lovely little adventure game where players take control of Boston Low (heck of a name by the way) a NASA veteran who has been tasked with stopping a meteorite from destroying Earth. However, stopping this giant space rock from destroying the planet is just the first step because, after an in-depth examination, this rock holds a lot more secrets. That’s five down and just three more to go.

The next game on the list is We. The Revolution from Polyslash development. This game plunges you into the blood-soaked world of the French Revolution where you take control of a judge who is presiding over the Revolutionary Tribunal, more specifically, the cases that involve ordinary citizens, criminals, and the enemies of the revolution. You will need to make astute judgments, and brush up on your political nous while attempting to keep a cool head.

The seventh title that is coming to Prime Gaming is Castle on the Coast from Big Heart Productions. Castle on the Coast is a parkour game (not quite Assassin’s Creed mind) where you will need to weave your way through a hand-drawn retro 3D castle while controlling a giraffe called George – it sounds better than Assassin’s Creed when you put it like that. George’s acrobatic skills will be put to the test as you explore caves, gigantic halls, as well as a few alternate dimensions.

The final game that will be free-to-play in September for Amazon Prime subscribers is the detective game World of the Law: Death Mask Collector’s Edition. In this game, you will be investigating a series of crimes and trying to uncover the city’s corruption secrets which have led to several murders.

That is quite the collection of games, it seems you’ve been spoilt for choice, and what did we say about it catering for everyone? We know what we’re talking about, you know.

