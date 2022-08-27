MultiVersus: How to Get Spike Ring-outs | Watch Your Step Guide

There are a myriad of techniques that you'll want to master to get the most out of MultiVersus and one of the trickiest is the spike.

MultiVersus is one of the most popular free-to-play titles to emerge in 2022. The 4 player brawler features tight mechanics, clever gameplay, and a whole host of popular characters from Game of Thrones, Adventure Time, Scooby Doo, and the DCEU. However, some of the techniques in the game can be a little tough to master, which is why we’ve put together this handy guide to using spikes in the game.

If you’re a trophy or achievement hunter, you’re going to need to master the spike maneuver in order to get 100% in MultiVersus. There are three trophies tied to the spike, and unlike with many of the other achievements, you probably won’t get these ones just by playing the game. Furthermore, spikes are a useful skill to learn anyway, as they’re a handy way to dispatch your opponents even when they’re well below the standard threshold for elimination.

To use a spike is easy enough: you just need to press the standard attack button while holding down on the left analog stick. However, the tricky part is that using this move and scoring a ring-out alone is not enough to count for trophies or achievements. If you want your spikes to be racked up properly, you have to use them to ring out a character from the bottom of the screen.

In short, you’re going to want to try and knock an opponent downward in MultiVersus with your spike and eliminate them that way. Though this can be somewhat tricky, especially if your opponent figures out what you’re trying to do, you can make it easier to stack up your spike kills by playing the game against bots. The great thing about playing against bots in this game is that your stats against them still count for your trophies or achievements, meaning these much more predictable opponents will help you get that platinum trophy or 100% gamer score far more quickly.

Basically, if you’re character is doing a downward punch, kick, or thrust, then you’re already doing it right. The challenge is making sure that the move causes the ring out and that your opponent is dispatched by being knocked out at the bottom of the screen. Follow these tips, and you’ll be nabbing easy, low-damage ring-outs in no time.