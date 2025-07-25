Assassin’s Creed Shadows DLC Claws Of Awaji Slashes This September

The real fans will want to play this to get closure on all those narrative threads.

Ubisoft has shared the first details for Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ First DLC, Claws of Awaji.

The Basics You Need To Know

Claws Of Awaji is coming on September 16. It’s also a pre-order bonus, so if you trusted Ubisoft enough to buy it early, you’re getting it at no extra cost. Ubisoft hasn’t shared the retail price for everyone else yet.

Ubisoft says it will be a ten hour campaign. Hopefully it’s priced right to give players decent value.

What’s The Deal With Awaji?

Awaji is a real island 72 kilometers away from Osaka. Etymologically, its name means “the road to Awa”, and Awa is another province relatively close to Osaka. But that historical Awaji will give way to the semi-fictional Awaji you’ll enter in this game.

Ubisoft shared this description of the DLC:

Embark on a completely new adventure as Naoe & Yasuke and travel to the mysterious Island of Awaji beyond Osaka Bay. As the pair scour this new region seeking to reclaim a lost treasure, they are hunted relentlessly by deadly new foes. Securing the object—and Japan’s future—won’t be easy, with all the traps and ambushes putting our protagonists at risk.

Facing New Enemies

Ubisoft also described the new threat the team of Naoe and Yasuke face:

On the island, Naoe & Yasuke will be relentlessly hunted by the Sanzoku Ippa, a new faction. Hide from your trackers and outwit them, avoiding the traps and ambushes set by those deadly new foes, and hunt them down on your terms.

What Ubisoft Is Not Telling Us Yet

We won’t get into the ending of the main campaign here. But loyal Assassin’s Creed players know that Ubisoft loves to leave some story threads open so that they can be expanded in the DLC.

Those of you who have finished Assassin’s Creed Shadows already know what narrative thread has been completed, and what open questions have yet to be answered.

You already know how the Assassins and Templars (who were never mentioned in marketing) factor into this story, and you know what part of that conflict has not been resolved.

Ubisoft still hasn’t fully answered all fan questions about how Naoe’s and Yasuke’s story ties in to the broader story of the Assassins as a historical organization.

Some players may feel that the game was once and done when they got the credits rolling. But the hardcore fans who are into the lore will definitely want to play Claws of Awaji.