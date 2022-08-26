Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Free On Epic Games Store Next Week

The next set of free games to be released on the Epic Games Store has just been revealed. From September 1 until September 8, players will be able to download two hit titles onto their PC for free. First up, gamers can get their hands on Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition on Epic’s PC storefront. Joining the jungle-based adventure game will also be the somewhat more relaxing Submerged: Hidden Depths.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the most recent outing for the iconic adventurer and archaeologist Lara Croft. If you haven’t had the chance to play the treasure-hunting title yet, now’s your chance to grab a substantial AAA game for free. Players will be able to claim and download both games to keep during the first week of September, thanks to Epic Games’ ongoing variety of free game offers each month. The new titles will replace the current free game on offer on the Epic Games Store, which at the moment is the roguelike card game Ring of Pain.

For those who haven’t already played through Lara Croft’s rebooted origin story, this game forms the final and most recent part of Lara’s evolution. Gamers will go on an exciting and thought-provoking journey through the Central American jungles and their communities in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The hit 2018 adventure takes Lara through a journey of further personal discovery as she hunts for the legendary lost city of Paititi in a race against time and the enemy organisation Trinity. It’s a great game for those looking to explore vast landscapes, solve intense and sizeable puzzles and have actual one-to-one wrestling sessions with jaguars, for example. While perhaps not as commercially or critically beloved as its predecessor Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow is still a great game. Besides, it will certainly serve as a healthy dose of exhilaration while we await the new Tomb Raider game.

Alongside the massive Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Epic Games has made a number of hit titles free for players to get their hands on this year. Most recently the iconic Bioshock: The Collection was free for download, cementing the platform’s commitment to providing weekly free games throughout 2022.

With Submerged: Hidden Depths also joining the free lineup, players can tone down the high-octane exploits of Lara Croft with something more chilled. It’s a game that’s still very much about exploring hidden and unknown wonders but just done in an altogether more relaxing way. Swim, sail, climb and ultimately explore to your heart’s content in Submerged: Hidden Depths. Thankfully though, there’ll be no cartel of baddies after you while you do so.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Submerged: Hidden Depths will be available to download for free from the Epic Games Store between September 1 and 8.

