Genshin Impact: How to Defeat The Electro Regisvine

Genshin Impact has a ton of bosses for you to find throughout its world. In fact, in the forest area of Sumeru, there are two bosses you need to find. The first is the Terrorshroom, which drops level-up items for Tighnari and Collei. The second is the Electro Regisvine, which drops level-up items for Dori, specifically the Thunderclap Fruitcore. Farming the flower can either be a quick or slow process depending on the team you bring in to confront it. Before you even fight it, though, you will need to find it, and sadly, this can be a bit tricky.

If you are looking to find the Electro Regisvine and farm it quickly, then check below to learn everything you can about this pesky flower.

Where to Find the Electro Regisvine in Genshin Impact

The Electro Regisvine is located in the northern part of Sumeru’s forest area, and it borders Liyue. It’s found in a cave in Mawtiyima Forest, which is made up of giant blue, glowing mushrooms. Simply follow the path to the end of the forest, and you will find a small cave, as shown in the picture above.

Follow the path through the cave and grab the waypoint before the arena for easy access to the boss. The fight won’t activate until you have set foot into the arena area, so you have some time to prepare beforehand. This boss fight can be accessed by traveling to Sumeru, regardless of what part of the Genshin Impact story you are at.

How to Defeat The Electro Regisvine Quickly in Genshin Impact

This fight is similar to the other Regisvine fights in the game. The flower will alternate between slamming itself down, beam attacks, fire projectiles, and raining lighting down on the field. These are simple to get around once you’ve seen them a couple of times. You will want to focus on damaging the corolla of the Regisvine when it appears to down the flower.

To quickly down the Regisvine and do a high amount of damage, bring out a Pyro character. By using Pyro, combined with an element like Dendro for reactions, you can quickly cut down the Regsvine’s health. Make sure you save your bursts for when the boss is downed, as it has a shield that heavily guards it against damage while the corolla remains unbroken. Once the plant is downed, though, it can easily be wiped out on one to two downed sessions with a properly built team.