The Last Of Us Multiplayer Title Gets Setting Revealed?

There are a LOT of people talking about The Last Of Us right now. Mainly because their “Part 1” remake is now out and everyone is talking about how good it looks, how accessible it is to everyone, the team is constantly talking about the improvements that they made, and so on. The reviews have been very positive about the title, to the extent that many are calling this a very worth remake so that people won’t have to fear buying it at full price. People will still call it a “cash grab” mind you, but that’s just their opinion on matters.

But what needs to be remembered here is that this isn’t the only title from The Last Of Us coming out. At Summer Games Fest, Naughty Dog revealed that a standalone title featuring a multiplayer mode set in the universe would be coming out. To be clear, the game is apparently not only standalone, but it’ll have its own story apart from the main two games, but any clarification on what that means is a bit unknown right now.

So, gamers want to know more about how the game will play. We possibly have an answer to that via a post by a person who worked on it for a while. Mathew Seymour on the Naughty Dog team for a while as an Environmental Designer, and he noted on his LinkedIn profile that he worked on a multiplayer game with a dense city that was full of details.

Now, while on its own that technically doesn’t mean much, the fact that we know this title in The Last of Us universe is standalone and is multiplayer seems to make it clear that this was what Seymour was working on. Plus, the “dense city” does give us some clues as to what we might expect.

How so? Well, especially in the remake, part of the challenge of the game was going to certain areas and trying to outsmart both the people and the monsters that were around you in order to survive. It wouldn’t be that much of a stretch to anticipate that the multiplayer is going to try and capture that feel.

Such as how it could be that players are separated into two different factions that are trying to obtain the same goal, and must go through the city to achieve it. All the while taking out enemy players who try and get in their way.

The “lots of details” statement also makes it clear that the team wants this to be as pretty as possible for players just like they did with the remake. So no matter what, this will be a visual marvel.

Source: GameSpoof