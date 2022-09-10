Velma Gets Key Update In Multiversus

Ok, so, when it comes to the fighting games that feature characters from their own franchises, there is a common “link” between them that can be seen right from the get-go. Mainly, all the characters try and “act” like they do in their games in one form or another. Meaning that you can go and easily see what the attacks or lines or references that they’re trying to put out call back to. Smash Bros, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Marvel Vs Capcom, and now Multiversus pretty pride themselves on connecting with fans by showing them familiar things but in a fighting-game setting. But, there is a small catch here in that if you go too far in how something looks, it might get perceived poorly.

For that we go to Multiversus, and specifically the character of Velma. Velma as a whole was widely seen as an odd choice for the game. While she is the genius of the Scooby Gang, and the one who solves all the mysteries pretty much, you very easily could say that she was hardly the “most physical” of characters. That would’ve been Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, the former of whom is already in the game thanks to his “Ultra Instinct’ form. Regardless, she is in the game and has a “finisher” of sorts that drew a lot of raised eyebrows when it was seen.

Mainly, when Velma “solves the mystery”, she originally went and called the police on the “villain” and the people would be arrested. At first, this seems harmless enough. After all, the police ARE in multiple Scooby-Doo shows after the mystery was solved as the villain had to be locked up for their crimes. But in the context of a video game like this, it kind of drew a lot of mean comments and memes.

For example, Velma was called a “Karen” for calling the police on everyone at the drop of a hat. Which Velma is most certainly not a Karen. Also though, some people on the internet thought it was funny to take pictures of Velma calling the cops on another character in the game via Lebron James. Which is a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement that is still very relevant to this day, and yet is basically turned into a joke via this meme.

So, in a new update, the Multiversus squad made it so that instead of calling the police, the team made the swap so that she calls in the Mystery Machine to “hold” the character for a while so Velma can do some damage on it. Not the cleanest swap as that’s usually not what happens in the show, but it’s better than the alternative.

Source: Twitter