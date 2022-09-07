New Details on Gizmo’s Combat Style Shared By MultiVersus

With Gremlins character Gizmo recently confirmed for a MultiVersus roster spot, players have been eager to find out more about his playstyle. The furry bundle of cuteness is expected to make his big entrance into MultiVersus tomorrow. Ahead of his arrival, Player First Games has now dropped a bit of a preview into Gizmo’s skills and combat style.

In a new tweet shared on the official MultiVersus Twitter account, Gizmo is described as being “as ferocious as he is adorable.” This is probably just as well, given the strengths and skills of the other currently available characters in the MultiVersus roster. With Gizmo’s iconic arch-enemy Stripe also heading into the game at some point soon, he’s going to need all the skills he can get. Anyhow, it looks as though Gizmo will operate mainly as a support character, who will use his special skills to help protect his teammates, as well as deal damage to enemies.

Gizmo’s class breakdown details three main abilities. Firstly, Gizmo will be able to make use of a Hunter’s Bow, which he also had available in Gremlins 2. This will enable players to charge up and fire arrows that will also ignite on fire if fully charged up. Secondly, Gizmo will be able to deploy his Gizmo-A-Go-Go ability. This will be a core component of his skillset, as it’s a protective move to support his partner in a duos match.

When using Gizmo-A-Go-Go, players will be able to hop onto their teammate’s backs and cling on for dear life. This will provide some kind of shield or support, although it’s not entirely clear how as of yet. It seems as though this piggybacking maneuver will provide some healing to Gizmo’s partner though. In a response to one user, the MultiVersus team explained that Gizmo can still use his other skills while on a partner’s back, plus he can absorb some of their damage and “cleanse” them whilst doing so.

When he attaches, he cleanses allies and is able to sing and use his bow. He also takes a percentage of damage the ally takes. Song notes buff allies and silence enemies. — MultiVersus (@multiversus) September 6, 2022

Finally, Gizmo will make use of his cute singing ability to the fullest with a special Song Of The Mogwai ability. This distracting skill sees Gizmo break into song, spawning musical notes as projectiles that will take down any nearby enemies. Cute, musical, and deadly – what’s not to love?

Gizmo will be heading into MultiVersus tomorrow, September 8. As for the arrival of his nemesis Stripe, we’re still waiting for word of a launch date. He’s been confirmed for the brawler alongside DC character Black Adam, but there’s been no further word as yet on their big entrances. The game is clearly going from strength to strength in both its player base and the number of iconic characters joining the ranks, so it’ll be exciting to see who else joins the MultiVersus lineup.

MultiVersus is out now and is free to play on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

