MultiVersus New Patch Gives Promised Combat Overhaul

The latest update for the smash-hit brawler MultiVersus is being released later today. Ahead of this, Player First Games and Warner Bros have released patch notes for update 1.02. As previously promised by the game’s developers, there have been some major enhancements and improvements to the game’s current hitbox and hurtbox systems, amongst other things.

The patch notes appeared online earlier today before being mysteriously taken down, so it may be that when they’re restored officially there are a few tweaks. However, a number of outlets managed to grab a look at the notes before they were removed. The update will ensure that the characters’ hurtbox, which is basically the contact area for combat, is now more aligned to the character’s actual body shape, instead of simply being a rectangular area. This will inevitably encourage players to become more precise with their strikes, as the surface area for combat will be much more finely tuned to characters’ bodies.

Characters’ hitbox systems, which are the areas created in-game when a character performs an attacking move, have also had something of an overhaul. Again, precision has been a key focus, with tweaks to the characters’ hitboxes meaning that it’ll now be up to players to land their attacks with greater skill and technique. Player First Games has promised to keep an eye on the efficiency of these new systems in order to ensure that players get the tightest and most satisfying combat experience in MultiVersus.

Other changes coming in the new patch include efforts to make the behaviour of projectiles in-game simpler across the board. The developers have done this in a move to help players better understand the use of projectiles so that they can better adapt their gameplay strategies to suit.

Update 1.02 is expected to be rolled out later today after a period of maintenance. This is planned to be completed at around 10 AM PST/1 PM EST/ 6 PM BST/ 7 PM CEST. Gremlins character Gizmo will also be making his arrival into MultiVersus later today alongside the new update. The patch notes haven’t been released in an official capacity as yet, but they’re expected to do so once the update goes live. Alongside rebalancing tweaks for all of the existing characters, some of the key updates in the new patch are listed below.

Gameplay Systems:

Hitbox/Hurtbox Update

This patch includes our hitbox/hurtbox system overhaul. Our goal with this update is to more tightly tie hitboxes and hurtboxes to our character animations. We will be keeping an eye on how this update affects the player experience and we are ready to implement additional patches if any problems arise. This will be a process for us to get there, but this is our first step towards truly accurate hitbox/hurtbox detection and gives us a foundation to permanently fixing issues going forward.

Changes:

Hurtboxes updated on every character.

Hitboxes updated on most attacks. Specific adjustments may not be listed in the character notes.

Projectile Systems Update

This patch also includes the first part of our projectile systems update. MultiVersus is a game that thrives on interesting interactions between fighters, between allies, and between projectiles, but a player shouldn’t need an encyclopedic knowledge of every attack in the game to feel comfortable understanding those interactions. Our goal with this update is to standardize global projectile behaviors so players can better adapt strategies around projectiles. This update is just the first part of our projectile systems changes, so expect more updates in a future patch.

Changes:

Standardized opposing projectiles to always clank, destroying both projectiles

Introduced the Heavy Projectile – Heavy Projectiles break enemy projectiles, can only clank with other Heavy Projectiles, and cannot be reflected

Barriers and buffs that “Block Projectiles” more consistently block all projectiles.

Projectiles that explode no longer hit fighters that blocked the projectile.

It’s expected that you’ll be able to check out the patch notes in full when the update rolls out later today.

Source