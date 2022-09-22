CD Projekt Red Teaches You How to Mod Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt RED has released a tutorial on how to mod your copy of Cyberpunk 2077.

First things first, you’re probably reading this scratching your head. A video game company is teaching players how to hack their video games? In fact, REDmod is actually a project by CD Projekt RED themselves, coming out as an official endorsement for modifying their game to suit your own needs and desires. Beyond mods, REDmod will let you use custom scripts, sounds, and animations, opening up the floodgates to some fun copyright infringement but also making new content for the game as your heart desires.

While we’re sharing the tutorial here, it’s all quite straightforward so you can read a text version of the tutorial here too. REDmod is only available for the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077, but it will be usable whether you have the game on Steam, Epic Games, or CDPR’s own GOG Galaxy client. It will be treated by these clients like DLC, so the easiest way to get them would be on your chosen PC client itself. If you did want a clean install of the package, and you need to be sure you already have experience in mods and know what you’re doing, you can get it separately from the official REDmod website here.

You will need to download mods before you can use REDmod. The tutorial names NexusMods as a potential source for some of these mods. I can vouch that mods already exist on the popular modder site, but there is actually a catch.

There were actually fans making mods of Cyberpunk 2077 before REDmod’s launch. NexusMods has made a rule that REDmod compatible launches will have the REDmod tag on them, so make sure you are downloading mods that have this tag before you continue. You can see NexusMods’ page for Cyberpunk 2077 here.

REDmod will make a folder where the mods will go, and its location will differ based on your client, and also if you choose to modify it. When your mod is ready in the folder, you need to find the option for your game in your game client (Steam, Epic, or GOG) to enable mods, which will probably just be a small checkbox. You can then click play on your client of choice, and it will give a prompt that the game will start compiling the mods for you. You will need to do this every time you add in new mods, but after that, the mods will run automatically for you.

It’s obviously fitting that Cyberpunk 2077 would have mod support, but it wasn’t actually intended yet as far back as 2019. In between then and now, fans came forward with their own desired changes to the game, mainly for them to fix it as best as they can.

Cyberpunk 2077 has now recovered from its launch woes to the point that it may not have been revolutionary for the industry, but it’s at least popular and well played. With REDmod, fans can focus on making new ways to make the game fun. We look forward to seeing what the fans make out of it next.

Source: CDProjektRED forums