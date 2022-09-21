Splatoon 3: Best Emotes and How to Unlock Them

When you’re showing off in a game you don’t want to have the same loot as everyone else. Splatoon 3 is wonderful about giving players a variety of ways to try out new clothes, and pull new banners and titles to customize your character. The final way to make yourself stand out from the crowd is unlocking and equipping the most unique emotes in Splatoon 3.

Emotes determine how your inkling or octoling will express themself during the victory screen of a match. This applies to Turf War, Anarchy Battle, and Salmon Run modes. Playing with an emote you feel good about is just another way Splatoon 3 rewards players who are interested in the aesthetic elements of the game more than the mechanical ones. They cannot be used at any time in battle, though, so you’ll only see your selected emote if you win a match.

How to Equip Emotes in Splatoon 3

In order to equip an emote in Splatoon 3 you are going to want to go to the equip menu by pressing the ‘+’ button and then scroll over to select emotes. This will pull up your list of currently unlocked expressions to pick from. Choose your favorite emote before hopping into another match.

How to Unlock the Best Emotes in Splatoon 3

It’s tricky to know how to unlock more emotes in Splatoon 3, but essentially you must focus on leveling up your catalog. The only exception is that you must unlock the Card Shark Emote by leveling up to level 30 in TableTurf Battle. The rest of the emotes are unlocked at certain levels of catalog experience. They are as follows.

Catalog Level 3 — The Lowdown

Catalog Level 15 — No Chill

Catalog Level 35 — Stuntin’

Catalog Level 51 — Breakin’

Catalog Level 76 — Victory Strut

Catalog Level 98 — Double-Cross Dab

Unfortunately, the best of these emotes are reserved for the end of the catalog tree, meaning it will take a long time to unlock the dab emote. Whether you want it geniunely or ironically, it’s hard to deny that from the limited selection of emotes currently on display in Splatoon 3, the Double Cross Dab is the most in demand.