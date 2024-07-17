Next Splatoon 3 Splatfest Is Apparently All About Food!

Did you enjoy the Splatfest over the weekend? If so, and if you were on “Team Beach” during that event, you likely feel on top of the world right now and can’t wait to see what comes next from Splatoon 3. The good news is that you don’t have to wait long to hear about the next event! By “not wait long,” we mean we’ll tell you right now what it is! As revealed on the Nintendo socials today, the next Splatfest is all about food! Specifically, what type of food would you be willing to eat every day?

As you can see via the tweet below, your options are bread, rice, or pasta. Those who are “food people” know that this kind of selection highlights the carbohydrate element of food consumption, as all three of these are high in carbs.

🍞🍚🍝 Hungry for more? Save some room for a starchy #Splatoon3 Splatfest, serving up on August 10th! pic.twitter.com/EdBM8ev7cr — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) July 17, 2024

Let’s break down those options, shall we? The first is bread, which might be the “obvious pick” for some of you because it’s arguably the easiest to consume and make! After all, bread can be used to make sandwiches, or you can just put some butter on it and have a nice snack! You likely have bread within a few feet’s reach of you right now if you looked for it! It’s simple, comes in a bunch of styles and flavors, and it’s easy to refill once you’re out of it!

Rice is more of the “international pick.” After all, when you think of rice, you often think of it in a restaurant setting at a Japanese place, right? Everyone using chopsticks to eat it and maybe dipping it in various flavors to make it even more tasty, right? While that is one way to look at it, rice is popular worldwide, which could give it an edge when the time comes.

Finally, we have pasta, which is definitely our favorite because it is delicious and also comes in a variety of forms and flavors: spaghetti, macaroni, manicotti, lasagna, and so on and so forth. You could eat pasta every single day and likely not get bored with it for some time. Plus, you can add breadsticks to the mix to double dip! Win-win right there!

This definitely falls into the category of “weird Splatoon 3 Splatfest topics,” as we just came off of an entertainment-themed one, and now we’re diving into a curious food topic. Next month, we’ll find out who comes out on top!