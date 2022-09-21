Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond Set to Appear in FIFA 23

Image is taken from the upcoming FIFA 23

It really isn’t often that EA does something unexpected with its marquee series – the publisher has been set in its ways for quite some years now. One thing that you can expect from this series is the selection of professional soccer teams that you can choose is incredibly varied. From the Women’s Super League to teams in the furthest parts of Romania, most teams in the sport are playable in this series. But here’s the interesting and unexpected thing: Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond from the hit TV series has now been confirmed to appear in the upcoming game, the last in the series to have an association with FIFA.

Earlier in the month, there were rumors about some of the things that would be included in FIFA 23, including any new concepts, game modes, what player ratings would be given, and if there were any new teams available such as a possible inclusion of Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond. With this now being confirmed as the truth, it begs the question: in what capacity will AFC Richmond and its famous fictional manager be included in the game?

First, the line-up includes Lasso himself (which is modeled on actor Jason Sudeikis), the grumpy team veteran Roy Kent, the loveable wonderkid Sam Obisanya, the instantly dislikeable Jamie Tartt, and all the other characters from the series. Players will be able to take control of the team, as well as the option to join it with their own created character as either a manager or a player, whether that be in the game’s Career Mode or any of the online modes that are available. Some of the other things that have been confirmed are the iconic team kit, the team badge, and the Nelson Road Stadium will all be unlockable in Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs as well.

This potential idea was hinted at in a tweet from the official Ted Lasso account on Tuesday (September 20) which read: “Look out, Mario! You’re not the only pixelated man with a mustache who never knows where the tube is taking him.” Along with that though is a small trailer that shows Ted Lasso in the pixelated flesh, walking onto the very pitch where he and his team have achieved so much in such a small space of time.

The Ted Lasso announcement trailer

Look out, Mario! You're not the only pixelated man with a mustache who never knows where the tube is taking him… pic.twitter.com/sDIS9VPDmh — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 20, 2022 Tweet from the official Ted Lasso Twitter account

Sudeikis himself even commented on the addition in the official press release which you can read in full here. The actor said, “As long-time fans of FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas.” You’ve got to hand it to EA for once, they’ve done something quirky with its game because we all know that the series has been stale for quite some time.

The hugely popular fictional team will feature alongside a plethora of real-world sides in EA Sports’ final FIFA game, which is due out on September 30.

