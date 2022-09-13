FIFA 23 Will Have Apps On The Web And Mobile – And Ted Lasso (Maybe)

While EA confirmed details on how their web and mobile apps will work for FIFA 23, they’ve hidden away one rumor that might excite fans even more.

EA’s own website displayed AFC Richmond as one of the football teams that will be playable in the game. AFC Richmond is a fictional football team playing in the real life Premier League, as depicted in popular AppleTV + show Ted Lasso. While Ted Lasso fans would definitely be excited to learn if the team and Ted himself could be appearing in the video game, EA removed this item in their website. This was confirmed to have originally been on the website, but EA has yet to confirm or comment on this in an official capacity. It remains to be seen if EA will confirm this detail, and if it will come with the game’s launch or possibly arrive as paid or free DLC down the line.



Moving on to confirmed news, EA revealed how the companion app for FIFA 23 will work. It will be accessible with a mobile app or alternatively on the web. However, this app is tied to your FIFA Ultimate Team account. If you happen to already have a preexisting FIFA Ultimate Team 22 made on FIFA 22 before August 1, 2022. you can get early access to the app as well.



FIFA 23‘s web app will launch first on September 21, 2022, meaning this date is also the official start of the FIFA 23 season. On September 22, 2022, players will then be able to download the FIFA 23 Companion App on mobile. Whether you go online on the web or on your phone app, the app will allow you to open packs and sell items before the launch of the game itself. Users will also be able to open their loyalty rewards, which is based on their own account history.

There were some players who managed to accidentally access FIFA 23 Ultimate Team before this launch. If you managed to get in, you can forget about whatever progress you made, as all that progress was removed.



EA Sports FIFA 23 will be the last game in the football game series to carry the FIFA license. FIFA famously offered to renew the license for four years for $ 1 billion, an offer we opined the game developer should not have to take. EA has already shared a lot of details for what fans can expect for this final round with the football league. You can read our other coverage for the game below



EA Sports FIFA 23 is releasing on September 30, 2022 for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia.

