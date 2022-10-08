Splatoon 3: Everything You Need To Know About Super Sea Snails

Progression in Splatoon 3 is something you do just by playing. Every facet of the game has you progressing in one way or another. Maybe you are boosting your Catalogue to deck out your locker. Perhaps you are running Salmon Run for a sweet pay rise. Heck, you could just be playing Turf War and boosting your Freshness. Whatever you are doing, something is happening.

If you want to get deep into gear customisation and gameplay optimisation, however, focusing your efforts will almost certainly pay off. This is where Super Sea Snails come into play. These water-loving invertebrates are powerful resources whose abilities should not be squandered willy-nilly. Let’s crack one open and see what they are all about.

How To Get Super Sea Snails

Super Sea Snails are arguably the rarest resource in all of Splatoon 3. If you were later adopters, you might not have any. In fact, you won’t have any for a little while. This is because Super Sea Snails are locked behind timed events – Splatfests. The better you do during these exciting weekend brawls, the more Snails you are rewarded with.

Luckily, Splatfests are not too infrequent, with Nintendo announcing and running them every few weeks.

How To Use Super Sea Snails

Getting your hands on Super Sea Snails is the first step. Next, you need to actually use them. By themselves, Snails don’t do anything. They are just a fancy resource at the top of your screen. If you want to unlock their power, you are going to have to go to Murch.

You can find Murch slightly right of the Lobby entrance. You can spot him by his cycloptic eye, orange skin, and funky hairdo. Murch can do a lot of things – even without Super Sea Snails – but we are just going to focus on the Snails in this guide.

Reroll Slots

Firstly, and most importantly, Murch can reroll all of your Ability Slots in exchange for Snails. Normally if you wanted to try for new Abilities in your gear, you would need to Strip them or pay for specific Abilities to be slotted in manually (which is easier said than done).

Both of these methods are time-consuming, and in some cases, ineffective. Rerolling your Slots on the other hand lets you Strip and refill your Slots in one fell swoop. Of course, the process is completely random, so the chances you are going to get the perfect loadout are pretty slim. It can make getting close to your perfect piece of kit more attainable, however.

Boost Star Power

Finally, Super Sea Snails can be used to boost the Star Power of your gear. Boosting is not unique to Snails, as you can convert duplicate gear pieces into Star Power too, however, that path gets exponentially more expensive. Super Sea Snails are a handy way of doing that without draining your bank account, which is handy if you really like a certain piece of equipment.

There are six Star Ranks in Splatoon 3, and each one gives you a little boost. They are:

0 Star – 1 Ability Slot

1 Ability Slot 1 Star – 2 Ability Slots

2 Ability Slots 2 Star – 3 Ability Slots

3 Ability Slots 3 Star – 3 Ability Slots and a 3% boost to Item EXP

3 Ability Slots and a 3% boost to Item EXP 4 Star – 3 Ability Slots and a 6% boost to Item EXP

3 Ability Slots and a 6% boost to Item EXP 5 Star – 3 Ability Slots and a 10% boost to Item EXP

It only costs 1 Super Sea Snail to upgrade your gear this way until you want to get to Star Rank 3 or above. Then it will cost 5, 10, or 20 Super Sea Snails respectively.

That’s everything there is to know about Super Sea Snails. Good luck during your next Splatfest, and keep an eye out for more guides covering Splatoon 3!