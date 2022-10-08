God Of War Ragnarok Built With Help From Bluepoint Games

The hype is gearing up for the release of God of War Ragnarok, which is probably one of the most eagerly-anticipated games of this year. The upcoming action RPG recently showcased some new gameplay footage during September’s State of Play, which has fans pretty excited for its release next month. With the news that the upcoming title has already officially gone gold, Sony Santa Monica has shared a list of the game’s official partner studios.

It’s becoming increasingly commonplace for game developers to bring on additional support from external studios when working on major, AAA projects such as God of War Ragnarok. It makes sense, given the sheer scale and scope of these massively open-world adventures that gamers look forward to in their RPG action titles. While this practice isn’t anything out of the ordinary, it’s interesting to see which teams have collaborated on particular projects.

Among the list of partner teams for God of War Ragnarok is a notable studio in Bluepoint Games. Perhaps best known for their work on games such as Demon’s Souls and the 2018 remake of the iconic Shadow of the Colossus, Bluepoint Games certainly brings some additional prestige to the God of War Ragnarok team. The Texas-based studio was acquired by PlayStation Studios at the back end of last year and has previously worked on the God of War franchise when creating a PS3 port of the original God of War and God of War 2, bundled as the God of War Collection.

Alongside Bluepoint Games, Sony Santa Monica has also credited a number of fellow PlayStation Studios teams with helping them get God of War Ragnarok ready to roll. These include Valkyrie Entertainment and Jetpack Interactive, which was most recently at the heart of a rumour circulating around the development of a new live service game with Sony. They too have former connections with the God of War series, having worked on the PC port for the 2018 game, which means it’s possible that they could be working on a potential PC port for God of War Ragnarok a bit further down the line. However, this is purely speculative at this point.

Additional studios listed as having collaborated on the game are Super Alloy, Supergenius, Red Hot and Original Force. Basically, there’s been a lot of talent behind the development of this game, so the gaming community will probably be expecting big things from this epic sequel.

God of War Ragnarok is officially completed and ready for release, which means there’ll be no further delays for the title. It’s scheduled to launch on November 9, so fans haven’t got that long left to wait at all. It’ll be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, but we’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for any news on a possible PC release.

Source