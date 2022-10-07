God of War Ragnarok Has Officially Gone Gold

Santa Monica Studio just made everyone’s day. God of War Ragnarok has gone gold just over a month away from the release date! This means that fans don’t have to hold back in their enthusiasm, scared to be disappointed by another delay. The game has been completed, ironed out, and received the seal of approval to begin the release process.

The announcement Tweet came from Santa Monica Studio at 12 p.m. EST, stating that the studio is “thrilled to announce” that their highly anticipated action-adventure game has officially gone gold. They take the opportunity to thank the fans for their dogged support during the development stage. Support that required a lot of patience, as there were several delays. In fact, many fans were still a little worried that the release date would be delayed again even a month away from the expected release date of November 9, 2022. As anxious as they were though, fans were just excited about the promise of a high-quality follow-up to the beloved original, God of War. This news is way better though!

You can find the Tweet embedded below.

We are thrilled to announce that #GodofWarRagnarok has gone gold!



On behalf of SMS and all of our partners, thank you to the fans for supporting us over the course of development. We’re almost to launch and can’t wait for you to play on November 9! 💙 pic.twitter.com/vptHyKJ1JP — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) October 7, 2022

As we learned from a recent PlayStation blog post, the 2018 God of War introduced the gaming world to a unique and powerful combat style that even influenced other developers. From the camera angle to the combined melee and range capabilities of the Leviathan Axe, being Kratos was just plain fun. Now, God of War Ragnarok has promised to continue the journey of Kratos and his son Atreus as they travel the Nine Realms to prevent the end of existence after accidentally setting off the Fimbulwinter. The games are known for their use of Norse mythology and monsters, and both Kratos and Atreus are gods themselves. At the end of the first game, Kratos saved his son from death and finally informed him of his powers, and the two came together to defend themselves against the god Baldur. Baldur’s death appears to have set off the course of events that lead to the end of the world known as Ragnarok.

Utilizing all of the new technology at their disposal as well as the feedback they gained from the original game, fans have enormous expectations for this sequel. There have been rumors about the 40-hour playtime the game will have when all of the cinematics and side quests are factored in. The size of the game then is huge as well, with 90 gigabytes needed to download it. From what little we’ve been shown so far, the game looks incredible.

God of War Ragnarok will be available on November 9, 2022 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. There’s still time to preorder the game if you haven’t already. If this game is as good as the original, it will have been well worth the wait.

Source