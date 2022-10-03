God Of War Ragnarok To Be 40 Hours Long?

Calm down, calm down, we know you’ve been waiting a long time for God Of War Ragnarok, and we know that PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio haven’t been especially forthcoming with the juicy details, but leave it to dear old Tom Henderson, he’ll get the scoops for you. Alright, now that we’ve coddled you all, let’s discuss the new God Of War Ragnarok details that Tom has gotten his hands on that will absolutely delight fans who have been desperately eager to find a way to cast themselves forward to the November 9, 2022 release date.

Today Tom Henderson, serial insider, and leaker has reported on his own website, Insider Gaming that God Of War Ragnarok if all content is engaged with, will likely set players back approximately 40 hours of their lives, a price I’m sure many of us are all too willing to pay. Tom has some sources with knowledge of the matter who have claimed “that the entire experience is around 40 hours, with 20 hours needed to complete the game’s main story”.

This 20-hour duration is somewhat in sync with the time required to complete God Of War 2018 while “Sources have said that around 3 and a half hours of the 20 hours played will be cinematic scenes, with the remaining 16 and a half hours for gameplay. However, it’s in the game’s side content where the hours begin to expand in comparison to the original. In this regard, Henderson outlines, “The other 20 hours of game time is to complete all of the additional side quests, with around 19 hours dedicated to gameplay and an additional 1 hour of cinematics.”

Henderson’s reporting synchronises with comments made by the father of the God Of War franchise, David Jaffe, who, while not working on the game himself, has numerous connections to the game and those working on it, and reported more than a year ago that the game would be of the aforementioned 40-hour length. “I’m hearing from people in the know that that game is 40 hours. They’re aiming for 40 hours of gameplay. I don’t know if that’s a 100% Platinum Trophy completion or if that’s average playtime. Is it guaranteed? No. Things get cut, things get added. But what I can tell you right now – 40 hours of gameplay is what they’re shooting for the new God of War” Jaffe proclaimed during a stream in September 2021.

Recently players got a gorgeous new story trailer to devour as well as the news that there was to be a special God Of War Ragnarok-themed PS5 Dualsense controller to be made available for purchase at the game’s launch. November 9, 2022 isn’t too far away now.

