God Of War Ragnarok DualSense Controller Now On Pre-Order

Listings for the God of War Ragnarok DualSense Controller is now up for the UK.

The controller has an attractive blue and white color scheme, with a special bear and wolf insignia on the touchpad, that represents Kratos and his son Atreus. The listing is up for UK retailer GAME with a November 9 release date. Sony also has a listing for the controller but with no pre-order option. The Sony listing also notes that due to high demand and limited availability, there is one controller per household limitation. Both listings have it at £ 64.99.

As opposed to Microsoft merely iterating on their Xbox Wireless Controller, the PlayStation DualSense is a significant revision from the DualShock controllers of their earlier consoles. It retains the layout of the DualShock 2 from the PlayStation 2, and the touchpad from the DualShock 4 for the PlayStation 4. However, on top of that, Sony iterated on the controller’s feedback mechanisms with haptic feedback and dynamic adaptive triggers. The controller’s Create button and built in microphone and speakers are all set up to allow players to stream their game anytime they feel like it. The DualSense also has gyroscopes, a feature it shares with Nintendo’s controllers but are not available in Xbox’s controllers. The branding on the name emphasizes that this controller provides unique sensations to gamers, conceivably something that developers can utilize like force feedback on premium racing wheels.

This controller is one of many extra physical items you can get for God of War Ragnarok, which just happens to be the only one announced so far that is not bundled with the game itself. Depending on the version you get, you can get as many preorder items with the game as a steelbook display case, a 16 inch replica of Mjolnir, a Vanir Twins toy carving, a dwarven dice set, a pin set, a Draupnir Ring replica, a Brok dice set, a cloth map of Yggdrasil, and a 7 inch vinyl record.

That the listing is already up is hopefully an affirmation that God of War Ragnaro will no longer suffer with any delays. The game’s director, Cory Barlog, has had to repeatedly reassure fans that no delays have occurred for the game, both before and even after the game’s release date was announced. To be fair, the game had dealt with so much rampant speculation that its previous director had to reassure fans that the game would still make it for the PlayStation 4.

Of course, given the cross platform release of the game, it remains to be seen what DualSense exclusive features will be available for God of War Ragnarok, or if Santa Monica Studio has opted to give PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners the exact same experience.

God of War Ragnarok will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9, 2022.

Source: VideoGamesChronicle