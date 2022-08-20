God of War Ragnarok Director Assures Fans A Delay Hasn’t Happened

In the video game world, there are few things worse than a delay in the launch of a title. Why is that? Because for the longest of times, when a game had a release date, that was it. Moving that date was unthinkable for various reasons, not the least of which was financial. Anyway, when you fast forward to now, release date delays are not just common, they’re almost expected at certain points for certain titles due to just how long they’ve been delayed. Fans have grown tired of it and so they’re weary when they even THINK that a delay is coming. Which was just proven for God of War Ragnarok.

You see, yesterday on Twitter the director of God of War Ragnarok, Cory Balrog, made a tweet that featured none other than Baby Yoda. All he said in the tweet was basically for the internet to “be cool”. A simple enough request, right? But this is the internet! No such quarter shall be given! Mainly because when it comes to Balrog’s Twitter feed, he is usually one to give updates and clues about the God of War titles. So many fans saw this and wondered if this was a hint that a delay would be coming and thus they needed to “be cool about it”.

Those fans gave voice to their fears and started making statements about how a “delay was confirmed”. As such, Balrog had to make multiple tweets and replies stating that the game was indeed NOT delayed from its November time slot.

To be fair, a delay wouldn’t be the oddest thing to happen here. The game has been in the works for years, and it was supposed to come out earlier this year before it got a delay to what eventually became November. Even before then, it was clear that the team weren’t going to announce the new release date until they were ready, and that led to fans all but berating them for no real reason other than they didn’t know when it was going to release. Not cool fans, and Cory Balrog literally has told you to be cool!

If you can’t tell, there are a LOT of people excited for this video game. To the extent that any indication of “foul play” is enough to set them off. Which is understandable to an extent because the first game in this reboot of the franchise was REALLY good. It surprised everyone, and God of War Ragnarok is likely going to be bigger, grander, and better looking due to it being on the PS5.

But it’s the duty of fans to trust the developers until it’s not warranted, and this team hasn’t warranted any lack of trust just yet.

