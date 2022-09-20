God of War Ragnarok Is Going to Take up a Lot of Space

One of the things constantly said about video games is that they are always growing. Growing in size, growing in the amount of money and time it takes to create one, and for modern players, growing in the amount of file space you need in order to put it on your console or PC. They’re not wrong on any of those fronts as the games of the modern age are growing in all the ways that matter. Oh, and we forgot the price point too. But sometimes even with these changes being known, they can still shock people. Like when the download page for God Of War Ragnarok was updated and the title’s file size was revealed. Let’s just say it might have been the gods who brought the number up so high.

According to the newly-updated page–and this may change, of course–the amount of space you’ll need to download God Of War Ragnarok is over 90 gigabytes. That’s really big if it’s not immediately obvious. In fact, the previous game was only about 45 gigabytes to download, so that would make the sequel literally double the size. Not unheard of, but certainly shocking nonetheless.

So, the question then becomes why? The answer is rather simple–not only is it on the PS5, but the team at Santa Monica Studios has made it clear that there is going to be a lot to do in this game beyond just the main story. Sure, you’ll still be fighting gods and such, but you’ll also get to explore the many realms of the title, solve puzzles, and so on. The more they added to the game, the more data it required to make it shine.

Plus, as many side-by-side comparisons have noted, the game definitely got a glow up with the power of the PS5 engine. Having that work constantly would definitely go and make things high up on the data side of things. Another thing to consider is that the file size might be high currently because it might include the infamous day one patch within it. Players will get everything at the start and not have a second download to worry about.

Either way though, the game is going to be coming in November and fans can’t wait. A recent trailer showcased just how grand and brutal the game will be as Kratos and his son Atreus try and stop the legendary Ragnarok from going down, and in the process, learn more about themselves and their bond.

So if it requires a large download to make it possible to play? Many gamers will happily make that sacrifice. Just be sure to clear out some space before the big day.

