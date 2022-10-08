A Plague Tale: Requiem Shares PC System Specifications

Focus Entertainment and Asobo Studio have shared the specifications for A Plague Tale: Requiem on PC. It’s clear from the details that this game is definitely going to need some power behind it, with some interesting recommended requirements for PC gamers hoping to play the game with Ultra settings enabled.

The graphics requirements aren’t the only specs that show the technological leap forward that Asobo Studio has made in developing A Plague Tale: Requiem. Even on the minimum recommended settings, PC players will need at least 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 4690K or AMD FX-8300 processor to run the game. A Plague Tale: Requiem will also need a PC that has 55GB of free hard-disk space and will require DirectX version 12 and Shader Model 6.0.

Graphics card requirements are also notably intense. To play the game on low graphics settings at 1080p and 30 frames per second, PC players will need to have 4GB and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 590 graphics card. For those who want to experience the highly detailed and beautiful landscapes of southern France to their fullest, the requirements jump up a bit more steeply.

To play A Plague Tale: Requiem at 1080p and 60 frames per second on Ultra quality settings, PC players will need to have 8GB and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or an AMD Radeon RX 6800XT installed. That’s a pretty significant graphical ask for most gamers. This is probably down to the game’s raytracing effects, however, it could just be that the developers have moved with the times in terms of current-generation console power. The game will, however, support Nvidia’s DLSS 3 and AMD FSR when it launches on October 18. Hopefully, this will help with performance for those who don’t have a top-of-the-range graphics card at the moment.

The game recently got a bit of a showcase thanks to Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud-based game streaming platform, which will add A Plague Tale: Requiem to its catalogue when it launches later this month. Check out the latest trailer here to get a feel for the kind of graphical improvements headed to PC very soon.

For those who need to check out how their systems currently measure up, you can view the full specifications for PC systems as listed below.

Minimum Specs – for 30fps, 1920 x 1080 in Low settings

Processor – Intel Core i5-4690K (3.5GHz)/AMD FX-8300 (3.3GHz)

Memory – 16GB RAM

Graphics – 4GB, GeForce GTX 970/Radeon RX 590

DirectX – Version 12

Storage – 55GB available space

Recommended Specs – for 60fps, 1920 x 1080 in Ultra settings

Processor – Intel Core i7-8700K (3.7GHz)/AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz)

Memory – 16GB RAM

Graphics – 8GB, GeForce RTX 3070/Radeon RX 6800 XT

DirectX – Version 12

Storage – 55GB available space

SSD Storage is recommended

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be released on October 18 for Xbox Series X/S and PC. It’ll also be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass. A cloud-only version of the game will also be heading to Nintendo Switch.

