Splatoon 3: Best Graffiti Fans Have Posted in Splatsville

Ever since the Miiverse integration in Splatoon, player expression has been a major part of the series. This WiiU social hub allowed players to make and share drawings and posts that showed off the community’s talent and sense of humor. This feature was officially axed at the system level after Nintendo left the WiiU behind, but the idea lives on in spirt in the graffiti of Splatoon 3‘s main hub, Splatsville.

In Splatoon 3, you can make and view other player’s art posts in the form of graffiti. As you roam, this area will populate with the latest, most popular posts that players in the community have made. From Splatoon 2 memes to wholesome jokes to Splatfest allegiances, watching for the best Splatsville posts has been a highlight of Splatoon 3.

How to Draw Art Posts in Splatoon 3

If you’ve been seeing the graffiti all over Splatsville but don’t know how to make your own yet, worry no longer. All you need to do to draw an art post in Splatoon 3 is head to the red mailbox after you spawn into the hub. It will be directly to your right, across the street from Man-o’-Wardrobe and the left of Hotlantis.

From here, you can post one drawing to your profile at a time. If you allow it, this will appear in other players’ hubs. From this menu, you can choose to create a “General” post or, if a Splatfest is running, you can choose to make one specific to your chosen Splatfest team.

The Best Graffiti We’ve Seen in Splatoon 3

From day one of Splatoon 3, Splatsville has been the best place for fans to share memes of their favorite characters — whether they are from Splatoon or not. Fans have been able to use this hub to show off their amazing artistic skills as well as their meme ability. Here are the most impressive (and funniest) graffiti we’ve found so far in Splatoon 3.

All Hail Big Man.

PASS THE GALAMAD

God Save Splatoon 3.

Splatsville has also become a place where players are allowed to express their.. frustrations about their teammates.

Splatoon 3’s first Splatfest has brought out some stunning fan art.