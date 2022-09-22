Kingshunt Gets an Action-Packed Release Date Trailer

Let the battles begin! Today, Kingshunt dropped their official release date trailer for their upcoming multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game. The official reveal trailer was announced in Fall 2020, so it will be just over two years later when Kingshunt launches on November 3, 2022.

The new trailer was much less dramatic than the announcement trailer, which didn’t make the game look too different from most other fantasy MOBA games. This time, they skipped the narrator and went straight to the action. It took the time to show off some of the characters players can choose from too. Introducing each character with still shots and their names before showing brief clips of their moves. Some of these guys actually look fun to play!

First up was Scarlet. She’s dressed like the Huntsman with her laced-up leather and bow. She shoots firey arrows though, so look out! Next came Noxis, who gives us strong Pennywise from Stephen King’s IT vibes. Noxis has a mouth full of sharp teeth and a chest covered in sharp weapons. His still shot also showed little skull grenades, and his little wiggle dance was followed by a plume of fire from his mouth, so who knows what all he is capable of.

The foxy knight was the third character shown. He’s literally a fox that is a knight though. Wielding a huge sword and protected by armor, Tulikko looks like a powerful defender. Endora looks like a classic dark witch. With an outfit that looks quite breezy, she can fly and wield purple energy to light up her enemies. Next up was Isac, a hilarious name choice considering the lineup. Plus, he looks really powerful and scary with his full helmet and a giant hammer. Maybe it’s pronounced differently. But the last character is interesting. Mortan looks like three worms in a mask, but he shot a big laser beam through a bunch of enemies. Who are we to judge his appearance?

Check out the trailer below!

Kingshunt has a Conquest mode which is a 5v5 brawler game where you and four of your friends will choose your champion and duke it out against another team. Set in a dark fantasy world, players will have to coordinate and be strategic as you summon towers and minions to help them fight. All five of the players will have the ability to summon these things, so strategy and communication will come in handy. The game combines some elements of tower defense games as each battle is objective-based. Players will also be battling against dozens of AI characters just to add some difficulty to the game.

Kingshunt will be available on November 3, 2022 on Steam. You can add it to your wishlist now to receive updates from Steam.

