Marvel Games Won’t Have Their Own MCU

When you think of superhero games, you likely think of the ones that have come out very recently in terms of the modern era. Perhaps you think of certain legendary fighting titles. When you look at the history of these titles as a whole, the only superb superhero titles were the ones that broke the mold or were fighting games where only a small amount of effort needed to be spent. But now, multiple big-name titles are coming from big-name developers and publishers. Gamers are starting to wonder if it could mean something more. For example, could the recent string of Marvel Games lead to its own MCU?

The question about this comes given that we have upcoming titles for Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther and Captain America, and possibly more. This is more than enough for the building blocks of an MCU-like creation. However, the VP of Marvel Games, Bill Rosemann, has made it clear that while this would be something cool, and they’re loving how many Marvel titles are coming out, there’s no need to restrict other publishers to try and make it all fit.

“We want to give everyone the freedom to tell their story. We don’t want to say ‘you can’t blow up the moon, because this game over here by another studio needs the moon’.”

This makes sense when you think about it, especially since working with various developers and writing teams to make a cohesive series of titles would be an absolute nightmare. Yes, the MCU has to do this for every one of their movies, but the difference is that with a movie or TV show, creators can have a more limited focus, showing off just one main hero and one main villain. In superhero games, especially the best ones of the modern area, developers need to have more content and villains to toss into the mix. Plus, as Marvel fans know, the comics have a tendency to move villains around in order to keep things fresh at times. It would be difficult to lock the villains to their respective hero, and that’s not always the best course of action anyway.

Not to mention, the Marvel Game MCU would eventually need to do a collaborative game to assemble the squad, and that would require a lot of back-and-forth on who would be at the helm.

By letting the developers focus on their own properties without having to fear what the others are doing, they can try to make the best titles that they can without worry. So while an MCU in the gaming universe would be interesting, we’re better off with it being a movie exclusive.

