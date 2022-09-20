EA Motive Confirms It’s Working on an Iron Man Game

After plenty of speculation in recent months, it’s finally been revealed that there is a new Iron Man game in the works. Developer EA Motive has just announced that it’s collaborating with Marvel Games on the project, which is now in early development at their Montreal-based studio.

The latest confirmation puts an end to months of rumors and speculation around the existence of an Iron Man game. In a new update shared on the EA website, it’s been revealed that Motive Studio will be teaming up with Marvel Games specifically to bring the Iron Man action game to life. Described as the “ultimate Iron Man video game adventure,” the game looks set to bring some truly super-powered action to the gaming world. The as-yet-untitled Iron Man caper will be a single-player, third-person action-adventure game that will appeal to fans of the iconic Marvel character Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man.

The team at EA Motive will be spearheaded by Olivier Proulx, whose past credentials include work on last year’s highly successful Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Joining him to work on the new title will be a number of games industry veterans including Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier, to name a few. According to the latest update, the game will feature an “original narrative” that touches base with the extensive and detailed lore of Iron Man as a character. It’ll tap into the “complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark,” with the goal of allowing players to experience what it’s like to be Iron Man. Sounds ambitious, but it’s definitely a project to get excited about. EA Motive has a wealth of relevant experience in creating action-adventure titles, such as Star Wars: Squadrons and of course, the upcoming remake of Dead Space, which is set to launch in January.

Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games expressed his hopes for the upcoming Iron Man game. “We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful, and beloved characters,” he explains. “Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay — combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon — will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game.”

The new game is currently in pre-production, which means we probably won’t hear any major updates or get a look at any gameplay for some time yet. However, the excitement is evident amongst the EA Motive team. The game’s Executive Producer Olivier Proulx explains that Motive “have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

Interestingly, the update also reveals that the Iron Man project is only the first of “several new games” being created in collaboration with Marvel over at EA. While we know about the Black Panther game rumors, it’d be interesting to find out what other hero-based treats EA and Marvel are working on together. Watch this space.

Source