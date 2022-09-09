Rumoured Iron Man Game From EA To Be Revealed Today

Early last month, the video game rumour mill was set alight with speculation about a new Marvel game featuring the iconic Iron Man. While we’ve had no official word on the potential Iron Man title, it seems as though we may finally be getting some confirmation later today. It’s been reported that the new Iron Man game is set to be revealed later during the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase at D23.

The whole Iron Man game speculation all began with some commentary from industry insider Jeff Grubb, who revealed the latest juicy gossip on Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Mornings live stream. According to Grubb, the title is currently in development at EA, who he’d previously revealed was also working on a Black Panther game. A few days later, the rumour was corroborated further by XboxEra co-founder and host Nick “Speshal Nick” Baker. He’s apparently received a direct message about the project from a source that essentially confirmed the same information as Grubb, that EA was in fact, working on an Iron Man game. Basically, its been a busy few weeks for anyone looking for new Marvel games content, and it looks like they’re about to have their wishes granted.

Of course, it’s all been whispers and rumours up until this point. However, according to a recent newsletter in Axios, the project will be getting an airing during today’s upcoming Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. The newsletter explains that “Rumors have flown that EA has two in the works, including an Iron Man game,” before adding that “An Axios source familiar with the project says it had still been in development recently at one of the company’s Canadian studios.”

Which EA studio this could be is an interesting question. EA Montreal, Motive Studios, EA Vancouver, EA’s BioWare studio, RedCrow mobile gaming, Glu Toronto and Metalhead Studio are all based in Canada. It’ll be interesting to see which team are in fact working on the Iron Man game and what type of title it’ll actually be. Notable options could be EA Motive, the studio behind the iconic Dead Space game and its upcoming remake, however, they might have enough on their plate right now. An alternative choice could be the team at BioWare, who have extensive experience under their belt with titles such as the Mass Effect franchise and the Dragon Age series. Thankfully, there’s not too much longer to wait to find out.

The Disney and Marvel Games Showcase gets underway later today at 1 PM PST/ 4 PM EST/ 9 PM BST/ 10 PM CEST. Viewers can tune in to either the Marvel or Disney YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter channels to catch the big announcements, and hopefully find out what this new Iron Man title will actually look like. We’ll be keeping an eye on the showcase for updates on this and all the other Marvel games that are set to be revealed during the stream.

Source