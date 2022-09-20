There are so many games out there, but very few have the ability to soothe a restless soul. The PS5 has a huge number of them though, so kick back, grab a hot chocolate and join us as we take you through the 15 best PS5 games to relax and melt into your couch with.

#15 Donut County

Developer: Ben Esposito

Platform: PS 4, PC, NS, XBO

4, PC, NS, XBO Release Date: Aug 2018

Donut County is a simple, somewhat mindless story of you being a hole, yep, a hole. Every time the hole, which you steer around the environment devours something, it grows in size and a ludicrous narrative plays out around it. It’s short but full of heart, and it’s an easy one to kick back and devour in a single evening.

#14 Coffee Talk

Developer: Toge Productions

Platform: PS 4, XBO, NS, PC

4, XBO, NS, PC Release Date: Jan 2020

There’s not a lot in terms of traditional video game present in Coffee Talk, with the game primarily leaning upon slabs of dialogue. Don’t let that deter you. Warm up some hot chocolate, throw a blanket over you, recline back in your chair and delve into the immerse world of Coffee Talk.

RIP to Coffee Talk creator, Mohammad Fahmi who sadly passed in early 2022

#13 Rime

Developer: Tequila Works

Platform: PS 4, NS, PC, XBO

4, NS, PC, XBO Release Date: May 2017

While Rime is a stunning audio/visual stunner, what people often lose sight of is the incredibly powerful message that the game delivers through its narrative. Rime is serene, soothing, and not to be missed, especially once it delivers its emotional punch at its conclusion.

#12 Abzu

Developer: Giant Squid

Platform: PS 4, PC, XBO, NS

4, PC, XBO, NS Release Date: Aug 2016

Heavily inspired by genre leaders like Journey, Abzu is a fascinating descent into the depths of the ocean, drawing parallels to our own subconsciousses. Stunning sound and visual design, deep exploration, and powerful messaging, Abzu impresses at every turn; and even if you’re not enthalled by the game’s plot, there’s still plenty to enjoy.

#11 SnowRunner

Developer: Saber Interactive

Platform: PS 4, PS5, PC, XBO, X/S

4, PS5, PC, XBO, X/S Release Date: Apr 2020

SnowRunner is a bit more strain on the brain than most titles in this list, but don’t let that deter you. Behind the wheel of enormous vehicles, SnowRunner gives you a bit of a powertrip to go alongside what is still a relatively relaxing experience as you conquer the terrain and the elements in a series of engaging missions and challenges.

#10 Slime Rancher

Developer: Monomi Park

Platform: PS 4, XBO, NS

4, XBO, NS Release Date: Aug 2017

If the name Slime Rancher doesn’t tell you enough about the title then let’s expand further. A vibrant and colourful world, that despite being a bit frantic and chaotic at times, still manages to settle down a restless soul, no matter the circumstances. Slide onto the sofa and immerse yourself in the slime ranching generated catharsis.

#9 Katamari Damacy Reroll

Developer: Namco

Platform: PS 4, XBO, PC, NS

4, XBO, PC, NS Release Date: Dec 2018

A modern remaster of the immortal PS2 title Katamari Damacy, Reroll is still one of the loosest, hardest to comprehend games that has ever been released, but if you can overcome that mental hurdle, then buckle in an prepapre to be amazed by the adventures of the Prince and King of All Cosmos.

#8 A Short Hike

Developer: Adam Robinson-Yu

Platform: PS4 , XBO, NS, PC

, XBO, NS, PC Release Date: Nov 2021

A quaint little plot that takes you on an adorable and endearing adventure through the peaceful mountainside landscapes of Hawk Peak Provincial Park is exactly what the soul needs after a full on day of work or parenting. The whole island is your playground to explore, with secrets to find in every corner, wonderfully endearing locals to chat to and much more.

#7 Minecraft

Developer: Mojang

Platform: PS4 , iOS, Android, 360, XBO, PSV, Wii U, NS, N3DS

, iOS, Android, 360, XBO, PSV, Wii U, NS, N3DS Release Date: Sep 2014

One of the ultimate relaxing experiences, the beauty of Minecraft is that essentially anything is possible, and you can do it alone or kick back and relax with mates if you wish. One of the most malleable experiences you’ll ever cross, Minecraft is also one of easiest to kick back with a drink, warm or cold, and digest without ever raising a sweat.

#6 Firewatch

Developer: Campo Santo

Platform: PS4 , XBO, NS, PC

, XBO, NS, PC Release Date: Feb 2016

Perched atop a mountain lookout tower in the middle of the Wyoming wilderness your job in Firewatch is to be on the lookout for smoke or fire amidst what is an extremely hot summer. The lonely feeling is pierced by the single relationship you have with Delilah on the other end of your walkie-talkie, but when a strange event plays out, that relationship is tested. A phenomenal story, and a stunning world will quickly have you melting into your couch in a zen-like state taking it all in

#5 The Witness

Developer: Thekla, Inc

Platform: PS4 , PC, XBO, iOS

, PC, XBO, iOS Release Date: Jan 2016

While not always the most relaxing of experiences due to some outrageously complicated puzzles being present in corners of the map, the brilliance of The Witness more than offsets that occassional feeling of not being smart enough and the frustration that stems from that feeling.

#4 What Remains of Edith Finch

Developer: Giant Sparow

Platform: PS 4, PS5, XBO, NS, X/S, PC

4, PS5, XBO, NS, X/S, PC Release Date: Apr 2017

What Remains of Edith Finch is a bit darker than most of the titles on this list, and may leave you a bit more traumatised than the others too, but don’t let that stop you from lighting a fire, and kicking back to enjoy one of the most engaging, distressing, and yet somehow still relaxing titles you’re ever likely to experience.

#3 Gone Home

Developer: The Fullbright Company

Platform: PS4, XBO, NS, iOS, PC

Release Date: Aug 2013

Once the first blush horror impression passes, you’ll find yourself completely immersed and emotionally open for the deep narrative of Gone Home to sweep through and tug on your heartstrings. It’s not a long experience but if you’re looking to recline back in your chair, be emotionally vulnerable, and still wrap up the experience in a single sitting, then there aren’t many better options out there.

#2 Stardew Valley

Developer: ConcernedApe

Platform: PS4,XBO, NS, PSV, iOS, Android

Release Date: Feb 2016

Is Stardew Valley the best game on this list? Nope, though it’s right up there, but what it is, is one of the the game that best fits the job description of this list. Stardew Valley has a beautiful game loop that constantly engages, but never demands anything too drastic of the player either allowing you to play your own way, and at your own pace. Kick back and enjoy the zen feeling as it washes over you, for years and years to come.

#1 Journey

Developer: ThatGameCompany

Platform: PS4, PS3, PC, iOS

Release Date: Jul 2015

Still lauded by many as the greatest video games of all time, Journey is a masterclass in storytelling, subtlety, audio/visual design, and essentially every other video game design discipline. If you’re yet to have played this industry pinnacle, rectify that immediately, then get comfortable, bring a box of tissues, and brace yourself for one of the most inspiring titles ever made.